‘It’s A F— No For Me’: Here’s Why Cam Newton Is Against Auburn Five-Star QB Deuce Knight Wearing His No. 2 Jersey

Former NFL MVP and 2010 Heisman-winning quarterback while at Auburn, Cam Newton has made a seamless transition from gridiron great to sports media. The host of his own very own podcast called “4th and 1” is also guest spotting on ESPN’s “First Take” on Fridays alongside Stephen A. Smith and Pro Football Hall of Famer also turned media sensation Shannon Sharpe.

Newton, whose raw and authentic takes have helped elevate him in that realm, is also very direct in how he speaks his mind and quick to call players out. While he didn’t do much of either during his appearance on ESPN Friday, he definitely made the news with his comments concerning 2025 five-star quarterback Deuce Knight possibly wearing his famous No. 2 jersey for the Tigers.

Former Auburn Heisman winner Cam Newton talks about the possibility of 5-star QB signee Deuce Knight wearing No. 2 for the Tigers🦅



“Bro, I want you to ball. Please, ball. And then, next year, come holler at me then.”



Read: https://t.co/xmH97DR9A4 pic.twitter.com/8XpzB5nNmn — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 13, 2024

Cam Newton Doesn’t Want Any Freshman QBs Wearing His Number

With the Tigers‘ struggles at quarterback well documented, head coach Hugh Freeze was able to reel in the strong-armed Knight, who’s the 27th-ranked player in the 2025 class, according to On3. Knight, the highest-ranked recruit in the Tigers 2025 class, was seen wearing Newton’s jersey during various visits to the school.

Seeing him in the jersey made many believe he’d been given Newton’s blessing to wear the jersey number he made famous in leading the Tigers to an unprecedented national championship and Heisman Trophy win in 2010. But, Newton was quick to shut down all the chatter with his remarks on his “4th and 1” podcast.



“It’s a f*** no for me,” Newton said on his podcast. “I like Deuce. Played against him – he was on Deestroying’s 7-on-7 team when I did get the chance to see him and meet him. But in this day and age, bro, everything’s earned. You’ve got to earn the right. And what you did in high school, nobody gives a f*** in college.” “I really hope that you’re good,” Newton added. “I really hope that you can stay at Auburn, I really hope that you can do everything that you’re going to say. But as an avid, die-hard Auburn fan, it’s easier said than done, bro. Like, win the locker room first. F*** numbers. F***, like, entitlement, f***. F*** all that shit. Bro, win a game.”

Auburn legend Cam Newton says new recruit Deuce Knight can’t wear Cam’s No.2 until he earns the right on the field and in the locker room. (Getty Images)

Cam Newton Won National Title With Auburn

When you accomplished what Newton did in one season on “The Plains” you have the right to say things like this with no blowback, and Newton’s definitely using it to his advantage.

.@CameronNewton on NIL players opting out of bowl games: It’s time to hold them accountable like the professionals they’re PAID to be pic.twitter.com/bSQpAkrzqf — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) December 13, 2024

In an attempt to clarify why he doesn’t want anyone, not just Knight, wearing his jersey number, Newton, a father of eight, even mentioned not wanting his son Chosen to wear the number if he were to take that route and follow his legendary dad.

“You will not be wearing No. 2, especially not your first year,” Newton said. “I just don’t want to nuke my product like that. Like, bro. … I’ll give you a scenario. If Chosen happens to have an opportunity to go to Auburn, he’s not wearing No. 2. You see what I’m saying? It’s like, son, create your own legacy. I did. You feel what I’m saying? And to that point, it’s the main reason why I never had a junior.”

Deuce Knight Has To Earn Right To Wear Cam Newton’s No.2 at Auburn

“I don’t want you to feel like you got to live up to that moment because it’d be an unrealistic expectation for you, Deuce, to have a number that only was worn lastly by me and for you to wear it next,” Newton continued. “And then, now, everybody’s gonna be thinking, ‘Damn, this motherf***er Cam let you wear this damn number and you sorry as f***. You don’t even start, you don’t even play.’ Does that makes sense? So I’m kind of doing you a favor.”

Newton is correct; wearing the number of the greatest quarterback to ever play at Auburn, would be no easy feat. The first time Knight experiences some struggles or adversity it’s highly plausible the fans could turn on him. That would only heighten the Newton comparisons, making it even more difficult to deal lofty and probably unattainable expectations.



RELATED: “Your Non-Throwing…Atlanta Hero Quarterback Can’t Beat Me”| TopShelf Coach Involved With Jumping Cam Newton At 7-On-7 Football Camp Is Talking Crazy On Social Media

Like Cam said he’s doing him and others to come a favor, no one can follow Newton at Auburn, it just won’t happen. He did too much in his lone season.