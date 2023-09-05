“He Wanted To Beat That Guy So Bad” | Shedeur Sanders Went Prime Time On Saturday Due To Beef With TCU Offensive Coordinator That Snubbed Him

One thing the world needs to understand about Deion and Shedeur Sanders is that they are playing for keeps. They also keep “receipts,” as Coach Prime said in the postgame press conference, but in this instance, it is for those who have forsaken them on their road to the Power Five conferences.

Shedeur showed up and showed out during the Colorado Buffaloes’ 45-42 season-opening win against then No. 17 TCU, but the history between the younger Sanders and a now-TCU offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles.



When Shedeur was deciding where to go to school, Briles was the offensive coordinator for Florida State and showed no love to Shedeur during his visit to Tallahassee.

Coach Prime tells @PatMcAfeeShow that Shedeur had extra motivation against TCU because he was ignored by TCU OC Kendal Briles at a camp in high school 👀



The receipts run deep.

That Briles Motivation

For close to a decade, Briles has been an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at schools like Arkansas, Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston, and Florida State before TCU. After his predecessor, Garrett Riley, left for Clemson, Briles took the TCU offensive coordinator position in the offseason.

“We went to the camp of a certain school, and a certain coordinator we just played against, offensive coordinator, he was at that school, and we went to this school, a camp, and he didn’t pay him no attention,” Coach Prime said Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I don’t think he even spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side.”

That instance motivated Shedeur, who decided to join his father at Jackson State University and had a historic run with them before transferring to Colorado to join his father there as well.

“He wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work,” Deion continued, explaining how Briles and his new team motivated Shedeur.

Can You See Shedeur Now?

At the time, Sheduer was unproven on the collegiate level, and for many, the strength he brought was his last name and not his first. After first choosing FAU and then JSU, Shedeur is now a two-time championship-yielding stint at Jackson State, and with his first successful outing against TCU, the world believes the hype about Shedeur.

“[Shedeur] could have gone anywhere,” Sanders recently said on The Colorado Football Coaches Show about his son. “His problem is he’s impatient like his dad. He didn’t want to wait. He’s like, ‘I ain’t waiting two years to get on the field.’ … So he chose FAU because he had a relationship with Willie Taggart that derived from FSU when he was going to go there.

“But the coordinator that we’re playing against this week was there, and he didn’t treat [Shedeur] kindly. So there’s a lot of blood in that thing,” Sanders continued. “There’s a lot of bad blood in that thing.”

The moral of the story is don’t get on Shedeur Sanders’s bad side, because you might meet him on the field one day, and he might have a 510 yards and four touchdowns type of day.