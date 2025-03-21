Hailey Van Lith’s NBA Love Jalen Suggs Has Plenty Of Time To Watch TCU Star Avenge Caitlin Clark Thrashing From 2024 Elite Eight

Since leaving LSU under a cloud of uncertainty regarding her college career and WNBA prospects, TCU guard and Big 12 Player of the Year Hailey Van Lith has been on quite a run, recently leading the Horned Frogs to their first championship in 15 years.

In addition to reinvigorating her brand and position as a first round WNBA draft pick, Van Lith’s love life has become the center of attention and her rumored relationship with NBA player Jalen Suggs. Suggs was a star for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, was the 5th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and currently plays for the Orlando Magic.

Van Lith and Suggs have reportedly been together since at least early 2021, as Van Lith was in attendance to celebrate with Suggs when he was drafted the same year. From time to time, they appear on one another’s social media posts and videos, but they have done an incredible job of keeping their romance out of the public eye. It’s also reportedly been an on again and off again long-distance situation.

The couple was also spotted having a three-point contest in a video posted by House of Highlights back in 2021.

Haley van lith and Jalen suggs are back together. Sorry to the nights I may have just ruined. — Justin Ross (JBone) (@JustinRost420) August 11, 2024

Hailey Van Lith Leads TCU To Best Season In 15 Years, First Big 12 Title

Van Lith has led the rebirth of the TCU Horned Frogs program and helped them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. Two years ago, the team was in last place in the Big 12, and this season’s 31-3 record has Van Lith written all over it. Her impact was overshadowed by Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson. LSU Coach Kim Mulkey asking her to be a pass-first point guard didn’t help either. Van Lith’s darkest moment at LSU was carrying the majority of the blame when Caitlin Clark torched LSU for 41 in an Elite Eight win last season.

TCU star Hailey Van Lith has reportedly had an off-and-on again romance with Orland Magic player Jalen Suggs, who is currently injured. (Getty Images)

She won Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament and led the Horned Frogs with 20 points in a 64-59 title-game win over Baylor. Her go-ahead layup with 48.8 seconds remaining was key in securing the win and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. TCU begins its March Madness journey against No 15 seed FDU on Friday.

"Let the apologies be as loud as the disrespect when it comes to Hailey Van Lith."@chiney breaks down HVL's historic season and how she’s adapted since transferring to TCU 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kx7aBnLdmh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 9, 2025

“I always knew what was coming for this team,” Van Lith said, according to Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press. “You just look at who we have as a staff, personnel on paper, and then you combine that with what happened when we all met each other and the chemistry that came from that immediately. I’ve never really doubted for a second that this was where we were headed.”

Hailey Van Lith Will Be First-Round WNBA Draft Pick In 2025

The 5-foot-7 guard who rocks a blonde ponytail as her signature look on the court, is expected to be drafted into the WNBA in April. Orlando doesn’t have a pro team in the WNBA, so the pair will continue their long-distance relationship, which seems to be working for them.

While Van Lith is on cloud nine and looking forward to a possible matchup with her former team in the NCAA Tournament, Suggs is still recovering from a cartilage tear in his left knee, which has limited him to just 35 games this season. He’s been out since January, but before he went down, Suggs was averaging career highs in points (16.2) and rebounds (4.0).

Jalen Suggs & Hailey Van Lith is the definition of a power couple. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R12yKNIfT1 — BroBible (@BroBible) June 14, 2021

Van Lith has tons of NCAA Tournament experience. She’s making her fifth after deep runs with Louisville and LSU, including three Elite Eights and a Final Four