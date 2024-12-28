From Colin Kaepernick To Donald Sterling, GOAT Greg Gumbel Always Had A Take That Made Sense

On Friday the sports world lost a media giant. Longtime CBS Sports broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel passed away at age 78 after a lengthy bout with cancer. Prior to his extraordinary play-by-play announcer and studio host for CBS which included being the host of “The NFL Today” and covering multiple Super Bowls, Gumbel starred at NBC where he also covered multiple Olympic Games. While it’s a huge loss to the entire sports world, Gumbel’s name and memory will always resonate because of how well he did his job.

David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, issued a statement following Gumbel’s death:

“The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel. There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.”

Greg Gumbel's family announced he has died at the age of 78 following his battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/k2vX4o1Pq7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2024

Gumbel’s Takes Were Certified

During the height of the Colin Kaepernick protest, Gumbel decided to share his feelings on the situation but not in a way that could get him into any trouble. Speaking with colleague James Brown another sports broadcasting legend, Gumbel kept it short and simple.

“A lot of the problems that exist today is people who feel compelled to tell everybody how they feel,” Gumbel said. “How they feel about themselves, how they feel about this, how they feel about that, and everything else. I have no such compunction. I have my own thoughts and my own ideas, and I keep them to myself. That doesn’t mean that they’re right or that they’re wrong, but that’s just how I feel.”



“I was joking with Jamie Erdahl, our sideline reporter, and I can’t believe how many people get in trouble on Twitter because they just feel compelled to say whatever comes to their mind,” he continued. “Where’s the filter? I’m not on Twitter. Here’s my idea of Twitter: ‘Send, apologize and delete.’ That’s basically what happens to a lot of people. You sit back and you read this and say, ‘Why can’t people just keep their mouths shut?’ By the way, I mean that for people from all walks of life.”

That’s exactly why Gumbel’s takes were always so respected. He knew what to say and how to say it. It’s a huge reason he celebrated his 50th year in the business in 2022.

Legendary sportscaster and play-by-play man Greg Gumbel has died after a battle with cancer, his family announced: https://t.co/8uRiEhH1K7 pic.twitter.com/FTiWtbY9cN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2024

Gumbel Missed 2024 NCAA Tournament

When it comes to “March Madness” there aren’t many names more synonymous with the massive event. Since 1997 Gumbel had been in the lead chair, not missing any time as the studio host, but this past March he wasn’t available due to what he called at the time family health issues. While, the crew persevered and got it done, the tourney was missing the renowned anchor and commentator.

Little did most know he was in the fight of his life, one he succumbed to peacefully surrounded by family on Friday. Last year he signed an extension with CBS which would allow him to continue being the lead host for college basketball while taking a step back from NFL coverage and announcing duties.

Gumbel Made History In 2001

Gumbel’s illustrious career is full of accolades and historic moments, but none bigger than him handling play-by-play for Super Bowl XXXV between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants. With that Gumbel became the first Black announcer in the U.S. to do so for a major sports championship.



He also became just the third person to host both a Super Bowl pregame show and call the game, joining legendary announcers Dick Enberg and Al Michaels.