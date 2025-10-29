‘Seriously? Four Steps After His Last Dribble Is Walking 101’: NBA Fans Have Nasty Debate Over How Refs Officiate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Gather Step’

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had another dominant game, scoring 37 points to outduel Jalen Brunson (36 points) and the New York Knicks in a preview of what many consider the eventual Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The Knicks were up 71-59 at halftime, but then Greek Freak was unstoppable, bulldozing to the rim and getting to the free-throw line. One particular play, however, where Giannis appeared to take advantage of his superstar status and took more steps than the rules allow before pushing off and scoring, had social media buzzing.

Barstool posted the play with the caption: “Giannis went halfway across the country”

Giannis went halfway across the country pic.twitter.com/gxVD21ntzK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2025

Social Media Debates: Did Giannis Walk Or Gather?

NBA legend Reggie Miller was announcing the game and even he said, “Oh, Wow” and definitely thought it was a travel.

That reaction also got some fans going.

“yet he didn’t travel if you actually know the rules of basketball,” responded one fan, defending Giannis’ move.

“Ppl really have to grasp between, live dribble, gather, and steps before shot,” said another fan.

“You can take as many steps as you want between live dribbles,” one netizen insisted.

One person on X commented: “The ball is still moving in his right hand, when his left hand touches the ball that initiates the gather, then two steps, and shot. It’s basically a hesi

Giannis had plenty of support, but there was also an overwhelming number of netizens who weren’t buying it.

“Even if this isn’t a travel on some weird NBA technicality, it is eminently every other league, college, high school, etc., and it’s why every non-NBA fan thinks the league is a joke,” one person quipped.

“Hahaha thats a travel and a half,” said a fan on X. To which another replied, “Mfr walked 2 blocks before letting go of the ball. You 12?”

An array of other comments criticizing the way the NBA referees games and debates about rules of dribbling also ensued.

“Erm this is not a travel because you can take infinite steps while gathering the ball,” one fan said.

“To start a dribble: The ball must leave your hands before you lift your pivot foot off the floor. Lifting your pivot foot before starting the dribble is a traveling violation,” argued another.

A third netizen referenced the NBA’s recent gambling scandal that saw Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones arrested, saying, “NBA is garbage. This added to gambling?”

Added another disgusted fan. “Why are referees getting worse? Don’t they watch game tape like players? My lord this bad!!!

“Seriously? Four steps after his last dribble…walking 101…this is why NBA is unwatchable from a rules standpoint,” one X commenter wrote.

Some are saying it’s a gather, others denounce it as a blatant walk and more proof of an NBA where referees allow players to skirt the rules in an offensively-driven culture. Even by the letter of the rule, Giannis appears to have traveled, but there’s long been debate in the NBA that the gather rule simply allows players to travel, which of course makes offense easier.

What Is A Gather Step?

A basketball “gather step” is the act of picking up the dribble and securing the ball with two hands. In the NBA, this initial step is not counted as one of the two legal steps a player gets to take before shooting or passing. This rule, revised in 2009, allows players to take one “gather” step and two additional steps, ctreating an illusion that they have more time and space to maneuver towards the basket.

NBa fans are debating whether or not Greek Freak walked or gather stepped within the rules on one crucial play in Milwaukee’s 112-111 win over the Knicks on Tuesday. (Screenshot/Barstool)

Giannis seemed to take more than three steps to complete the play, but even with proof of video, some fans are adamant that he glided within the confines of the rules.

“You need to define when the dribble ends, you can take 15 steps to “gather” if your dribble is still live. What ends a dribble? Shot or pass, two hands on the ball, or “having the ball come to rest in your palm. Smart hoopers delay ending the dribble as long as possible,” said one fan on Reddit, citing the advantages that players such as Giannis have when exploiting a rule that isn’t enforced the same at all times.

NBA Has Committed To Allowing Offense To Flourish At All Costs

Either way, that’s a travel through the NBA’s first half century of play and now players can get away with blatant travels and it’s even worse when you see it done while executing a “step back three.” But it’s most obviously used by players like Giannis who have limited perimeter game and aren’t elite dribblers, to take advantage of the gather step to do unguardable euro steps when attacking the rim by taking a long stride to “gather” and then two or more jab steps to blow by the defender. We have seen Giannis drop 50 in a Game 7 using it plenty.

From the “gather step” to the “Tush Push” to MLB’s “pizza box” sized bases, fans will continue to debate rules changes and players will continue to take advantage of them.