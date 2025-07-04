“They Stomped On A Jersey, C1N Stomped On Them” | Cam Newton Calls Out Team Coached By Raiders QB Geno Smith For Stomping On Jersey Prior To 7-On-7 Matchup

2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton is doing his thing. From his hit podcast and to his weekly appearances on ESPN’s “First Take,” the former Heisman Trophy-winning signal-caller has become a pretty big name in the sports world in retirement. Aside from his television and podcast time, Newton runs one of the most prolific 7-on-7 youth football teams (C1N) in the nation

Under Newton’s direction and since its inception in 2011, the powerhouse team has won 25 different tournaments and five national championships. During a June 27 game against the South Florida Express at an OT7 event, SFE, which is coached by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, Newton was disrespected. Prior to the game the SFE team could be seen stomping on Newton’s Auburn jersey in the end zone, and Newton feels Smith should’ve intervened.

Newton Calls Out Smith And SFE

During a recent episode of his “4th and 1” with Cam Newton podcast, the always candid former dual threat let it be known that he blames the adults for the actions of the players.

“My issue isn’t with the kids,” Newton said. “My issue is with the adults that allowed the kids to do it. Now, I didn’t know Geno Smith’s involvement with South Florida Express prior to this past week. But if the C1N kids had a Geno Smith jersey and they proceeded to stomp on it, uh, I would have stopped it instantly.”

Newton is correct about Smith, who just last week got into it with another team during a SFE win, telling them “that’s why they pay me the big bucks.”

Well, if that’s the case the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year definitely should’ve intervened and put an end to the pregame antics.

Cam SLAMS SHAMEFUL Jersey Stomping, Skip Bayless gets FREAKY & Cowboys ALL-IN on Parsons



New episode of 4th&1 out now!



📺: https://t.co/5xOZLcjWsN pic.twitter.com/GZ7RZAyOmi — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) July 3, 2025

Newton Gets Last Laugh

Last year during a game involving C1N, things escalated to a point where Newton was involved in a fight. Following the incident he quickly apologized, saying he shouldve handled things better and de-escalated the situation.

Well, this time around Newton did just that instead of reacting to the disrespect, Newton had his team put a 38-17 whipping on SFE,” which allows him to have the last say as he left the field:

“They stomped on a jersey, C1N stomped on them.” Call it petty, call it poetic. Either way, it hit.

“Where my jersey at?! Where my jersey at?!” Newton yelled while pointing at the SFE bench.