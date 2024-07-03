Former NFL Player Daniel Muir and Wife Kristen Arrested On Religious Cult Compound, Revealing Missing 14-Year-Old Son Who Was Apparent Victim Of Domestic Abuse

The good news is police have found Indiana teen Bryson Muir, who was missing for more than two weeks. The bad news is his parents are now in custody and, short of our worst nightmares being realized, the boy has been found and he clearly was a victim of some sort of abuse.

Indiana State Police say they found former NFL player Daniel Muir’s 14-year-old during a raid on a home in Logansport, reported to be on a religious compound.

This morning at approximately 6 a.m., members of the Indiana State Police SWAT team executed search and arrest warrants, both issued by the Cass County Circuit Court, on Daniel and Kristen Muir’s residence.

The operation led to the discovery of Daniel, Kristin, and Bryson Muir at the home. Bryson was the subject of a Silver Alert which was issued on June 28, 2024. ISP also reports that Bryson is safe. Reports say Daniel and Bryson’s mother Kristen Muir were arrested, along with several other men.

Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir, according to FOX59, faces preliminary charges of domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony), while his mother, Kristen Muir, faces a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony), ISP said.

What Are The Charges Against Daniel and Kristen Muir?

*Daniel T. Muir, 40

(1) Count of Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony

(1) Count of Domestic Battery, Class A Misdemeanor

Arrested and Charges:

*Kristen Muir, 38

(1) Count of Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony

Parents Were Not Cooperating With Police

As of last Friday afternoon, once Bryson had been missing for 11 days, ISP declared an official Silver Alert for the 14-year-old.

Police said that Daniel and Kristen Muir had agreed to bring their son to meet with ISP investigators at the Peru Post. The arrangement was scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday, ISP said, but they never showed up.

Bryson Muir was reportedly last spotted leaving his grandmother’s home near Cleveland, Ohio, with his mother on June 16 in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, according to a June 25 news release from local police.

In a strange twist of events that had police thinking the worst, Bryson’s mom was pulled over by police, according to the news release. However, Bryson was not in the car with his mother when she was pulled over.

Prior to the raid, the teen had not been located since and the police said they did not get any cooperation from the parents in locating Bryson until, “June 27” but the boy was still missing.

The parents did nothing to exclude themselves from being people of interest. How long did they think they could evade the police?



Bryson Muir, 14, son of former NFL player and pastor Daniel Muir, was found in a raid of a religious compound. Both his dad and mom Kristen were arrested in connection with the boy’s days-long disapperance. (Photo: FOX59 /Getty)

Communication was eventually cut off again between Bryson’s parents and the ISP.

Bryson Muir A Victim Of Child Abuse?

Two days after Bryson’s mother was pulled over by the police, the Cass County Department of Child Services, asked police to investigate allegations of domestic battery toward Bryson at his home. Police and child services were unable to locate the parents and, disturbingly, a photo of Bryson that was released by police revealed a bruise on his eye that his grandmother confirmed.

After preliminary investigations, police concluded that Daniel Muir is a person of interest, said Indiana State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz told FOX59.

Indiana State Police say Bryson could be a victim of child abuse inflicted by his parents. Daniel and Bryson’s mother, Kristen Muir kept a low profile since Indiana State Police Peru issued a Statewide Silver Alert for Bryson Muir at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Who Is Former NFL Player Daniel Muir?

Muir is a former NFL player who was signed as a defensive tackle by the Green Bay Packers in 2007. He was a journeyman for the Colts, Jets, and Raiders before his career fizzled out around 2013.

Muir had 128 career tackles and 1.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive presence played college ball at Kent State.

The alleged domestic abuse is believed to have taken place at the Muir family home in Logansport. It appears that Muir is now a pastor of a religious group that some describe as a cult.

Is Daniel Muir Pastor For A Religious Cult?

State police say the Muir’s home and white Suburban are owned by the nonprofit religious group Servant Leader’s Foundation. Fox 59 reports there is a sign that reads, “Welcome To Straitway Indiana Goshen.”

Straitway Truth Ministries is a religious group in Tennessee that some online participants familiar with it describe as a cult. According to Straitway’s website, the group is a “nation of Hebrew Israelites who are commandment keepers; obedient to Yah (God) and our savior, Jesus the Christ.”

Muir’s involvement with this organization dates back to his time with the Green Bay Packers, and he has embraced the religion. He can be seen preaching on various topics, including intimacy and strength of faith, via the group’s YouTube channel.

Green Bay Packers Teammate Got Muir Into Straitway

Former Packers star Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila joined Straitway after he denounced the Christian religion, and in December 2019 he reportedly was almost arrested after he sent his two armed friends to a school Christmas program. Fortunately, the men were arrested for trespassing.

The intriguing background nugget in this missing person and child abuse case is that Gbaja-Biamila allegedly sent Muir videos of Straitway’s leader, Pastor Charles Dowell, and Muir found himself agreeing with the rhetoric of the pastor. So there’s proof that he’s closely aligned with a religious group that might be very dangerous. Also proof that he was brought into this group by a former NFL teammate.

Muir Started Recruiting For Straitway

As documented by Sports Illustrated, Muir then introduced former Colts legend and teammate Robert Mathis to Straitway following the 2018 season after a conversation that began with a coaching job and ended with Mathis asking Muir about his T-shirt that read: “HEBREW”

These two are still linked up and expanding their connection.

In his LinkedIn profile, Muir lists himself and Mathis, a five-time Pro Bowl player, Super Bowl XLI champion, and Colts all-time sacks leader with 123, as co-founders of The Gridiron Gang since 2017.

Their company provides athletic development and high-level training performance for football players of all levels from professional athletes to kids.

It seems that the Muir family attempted to seek refuge within their religious community’s compound while Bryson healed from his wounds, or they figured out an escape plan. A sad turn of events, but at least he is safe.