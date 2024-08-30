“Everyone Failed My Son”: Mother Sues For $2.5M As Brooklyn Football Coach Accused Of Smashing 14-Year-Old Player’s Head Against Wall, Requiring Six Staples, Says Aftermath Of Bloody Mess Is “All Good”

In a shocking, violent and sad turn of events, a 14-year-old James Madison High School football player’s football aspirations came to a bloody end when his coach allegedly smashed his skull into a wall.

Shayson Willock, a freshman at the Brooklyn school, and his mother want answers and are heading to court for justice. She filed a $2.5 million lawsuit Monday against coach Nicholas Nugent, the city of New York and the New York Department of Education.

Her son, who is now 15 and has since transferred to another school, was reportedly pummeled so viciously by Nugent in a James Madison High School stairwell last September that he lost consciousness and needed six staples in his skull according to a criminal complaint and civil lawsuit.



“I don’t know who to trust,” mother Deslyn Willock admitted to the New York Post.

She doesn’t think the administrators have done their due diligence in finding out what happened to her son. According to Willock, they swept the vicious beating under the rug, forcing her to report the attack to the local authorities.

“I don’t know if I can trust the teachers. I don’t know if I can trust the coaches. I don’t even know if I can trust the justice system. I don’t know who to trust at this point, because I felt like everyone failed me. Everyone failed my son.”

Reportedly, when the coach was asked about the situation by the post, his response to a reporter was, among other remarks, “It’s all good.”

In addition to the staples in his head, photos produced by The Post show wounds that the boy’s attorneys report include spinal damage and additional brain and head injuries.

Nugent’s X page shows that he’s a New York sports fan and his interaction about high school football is positive and represents Nugent as an advocate for kids trying to navigate life and sports.

With this story growing legs in other areas of the country, the engagement on Nugent’s X page has been hit with a few negative comments alluding to jail time that he might be serving in the future.



In the latest twist, Nugent has made his account private. Stay tuned for developments on this unfortunate incident.