‘He Didn’t Get Enough Attention As a Child’: NFL Fans Come For ‘NFL Today’ Host Nate Burleson’s Pinstriped Shorts Suit

Nate Burleson has made a Hall of Fame media career for himself after being an excellent NFL wide receiver for 11 years with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions .

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Mornings” co-host and sports analyst is also a contributor to CBS Sports’ “NFL Today” show, has always known how to put together an outfit.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Nate Burleson is known as one of the best dressed men in sports media and televsion, but fans came for a pinstripe shorts suit he wore on Sunday’s “NFL Today” show. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for GQ)

Fans Try To Clown NFL Today Co-Host Nate Burleson’s Shorts Suit

However, like sports, people’s fashion preferences vary. Burleson’s outfit on Sunday seemed to be a huge miss on social media as his pinstriped shorts suit didn’t pass the eye test with plenty of fans who let the talented brother hear about it in the comments.

“Does @CBS not pay Nate Burleson enough to afford a complete suit?What is going on here? @REFLOG18 @JoeKinseyexp @NFL,” captioned one fan on X above a photo of Burleson on set alongside fellow analyst Kyle Long.

“How do you see this and think it looks good lol,” one fan asked on X.

Another joined the bashfest saying, “Just another look at me talentless fool.”

“Shades of dumbass Laflop,” one netizen commented above a famous photo of LeBron James in his shorts suit.

Shades of dumbass Laflop. pic.twitter.com/wXVayek8xz — Dave Kinney (@ssikfandk) September 20, 2026

“I guess he didn’t get enough attention as a child,” joked a third fan.

“He’s awful at what he does and that includes his fashion,” one opinionated X user commented.

“Trying too hard looking for attention,” another fan agreed..

Some fans came to Burleson’s defense, blasting critics of his chosen attire as cheap and petty and filled with audacity.

“Wtf are u the fashion police u a broke grown man telling a millionaire how to dress u kno it sounds stupid keep stupid comments to urself especially when u dnt have as much money as the guy ur referencing lol,” one netizen quipped.

“That sh*t fly lol,” another Burleson supporter replied in the comments. “He got the physique for it so why not show off? Y’all sit down and the little band from your boxers flips down.”

“All the broke ppl on these comments are funny telling rich ppl how to dress,” expressed an amused netizen.

Sports Illustrated Called Nate Burleson “The Most Stylish Dude In Media’

Making the entire post even more comical is the fact that Burleson is widely recognized for his sharp style and is often highlighted as one of the best-dressed people in sports media, known for pairing tailored custom suits with exclusive sneakers and bold, expressive accessories

In addition to his role as a studio analyst for “The NFL Today” on CBS, he’s ascended beyond sports and his brand continues to grow across generations. Burleson hosts NFL Slimetime on Nickelodeon and the revival of Hollywood Squares.

The former “Good Morning Football” host may be looking for attention, but he’s not searching for work.