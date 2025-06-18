“She Fighting Ole Girl From Blossom The TV Series” | Fans Clown Claressa Shields’ Next Opponent, Saying ‘How Are They In The Same Weight Class’

Women’s undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Claressa Shields is set to fight light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels on July 26th. It will take place at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, which is approximately 75 miles from Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan. During Monday’s press conference inside LCA, Shields and Daniels stood face to face for the first time in anticipation of their class next month.

The size difference between the two fighters was very obvious from the onset with Shields towering over the smaller Daniels. The video quickly went viral catching the attention of fans everywhere who didn’t hold back in their comments about the upcoming match.

Fans Clown “The GWOATs” Opponent

It didn’t take long for followers of “Fight Hub TV” to take shots at the Daniels.

“She fighting ole girl from “Blossom” the old TV series,” a fan said. “How are they in the same weight class?” another fan spewed. “This isn’t going to be good for Lani I don’t think 🤔 she will last 6 rds,” one fan said. “Somebody looks nervous,” another replied.

Other fans made mention of Shields’ backside in some pretty revealing shorts and even compared it to Daniels as a whole.

“Camera mane needs a raise ASAP!” “She scared lmao Clarissa bottom half weigh as much as this girl.”

Shields Locked In After Personal Life Drama

For the last few months Shields has been in the middle of an ugly back-and-forth between her new beau rapper Papoose and his soon-to-be ex-wife rapper Remy Ma. Despite it all Shield has stood by her man, and now she’s ready to do what she does best, and that’s make her opponent quit.

"I'm not looking for the ref to stop the fight against Lani," Shields said in a press conference. "I'm gonna make Lani quit. I'm gonna make her throw in the towel."

These comments come on the heels of Daniels coach John Conway saying his fighter is gonna take a different approach to the bout.

“We’re not going to box you,” Conway said, addressing Shields. “We’re going to fight you in a Muay Thai style. This how we’re going to win, and we’ll take home the belts and the American dream.”

Shields warned Daniels and Conway that taking that approach will only end her night quicker.