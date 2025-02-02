Ja’Marr Chase Pulling For Eagles To Win Super Bowl, But How You Gon’ Hate From Outside The Club And Can’t Even Get In (Chris Brown Voice)?

As Super Bowl 59 inches closer it’s becoming more and more obvious that most of America outside of the state of Missouri is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. Call it Chiefs fatigue or, as we hear every week, that the Chiefs consistently get the benefit of the doubt from the referees.



Either way, they’ve become the New England Patriots of this era, and they even made their own history becoming the first team to make five Super Bowls appearances in six seasons.



Ja’Marr Chase Is Rooting For Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking from the Pro Bowl on Friday, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, who's a part of the fierce Chiefs-Bengals rivalry, let it be known who he's pulling for in the Super Sunday matchup. The dynamic wideout let it be known that he's pulling for the Eagles, and that's on everything.

Ja’Marr Chase HATES the #Chiefs.



He’s hoping Saquon rushes for 200. pic.twitter.com/Fc6VbSa7fD — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 1, 2025

“Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 this game,” Chase said. “I think overall, it’ll be a great game just because both sides has great players on each side.”

Chase only mentioned the second part of his comment because he doesn’t wanna look like a hater. As legendary R&B singer Chris Brown once said, “How you gonna hate from outside the club and can’t even get in.”

The Bengals haven’t made the playoffs in either of the past two seasons despite having one of the best offenses in the league.

This isn’t the first time Chase has chosen to take the low road as it pertains to the Chiefs. During an interview for the NFL’s Top 100 players Chase refused to say Mahomes’ name when it came time, although he did say he gives him credit for being a great player, he wouldn’t spew his name.

In honor of 9-1 day, here’s JaMarr Chase going for 266 yards and 3 TDs against the Chiefs his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/9wWvplyccv — The Nati King (@thenatiking) September 1, 2024

Chase Set To Cash In

As the offseason begins to take shape, Chase, who’s coming off a season where he won the Triple Crown (tops in receptions — 127, yards — 1,708, and touchdowns — 17) is set to cash in on a huge deal. The projected deal is for five years, $215 million, which is $43 million per season and would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

At age 24, Chase, is already a four-time Pro Bowl player and two-time All-Pro.

Bengals And Chiefs Series Is Tied Over Past Four Seasons

After beating the Chiefs in their first three matchups dating back to Chase’s rookie season in 2021, the Bengals have lost the last three matchups to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.



Both have two regular season victories, and one each in the AFC Championship with the Bengals winning at Arrowhead in 2021-22 and losing there in 2022-23.

The comments by Chase only add to arguably the league’s most heated rivalry.