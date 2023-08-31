ESPN’s Pat McAfee Says Ron Rivera’s Time Is Up As A Head Coach | Nobody Asked, But He May Be Right 

The Washington Commanders are finally out of the 24-year reign of former owner Daniel Snyder. With Snyder now $6 billion richer, the focus of the franchise starting over now shifts to head coach Ron Rivera.

“Riverboat Ron”, as he’s affectionately known for his willingness to gamble in big moments of games, has for all intents and purposes done a very respectable job in leading the franchise through some very tumultuous times.

But soon-to-be ESPN employee Pat McAfee thinks it’s time for Rivera to vacate the sidelines.

"Ron Rivera has made the playoffs 4 times but has only had 3 years over 500"@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ASd0BltYem — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2023

McAfee Says Rivera’s Time As A HC Is Up

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL punter credited Rivera with rebuilding the team’s heavily-soiled culture. But he then says he believes Rivera’s no longer head coach material.

The segment stems from Rivera’s recent interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, when Rivera says he didn’t know that quarterback Sam Howell was that good.

YIKES!

“Let’s talk about somebody who, I don’t think, is ever going to win a Super Bowl as a head coach. And it breaks my heart.”

McAfee laid it on pretty thick there, but he then added this.

“I do believe as a football coach, though, his time is done,” McAfee said. “The more things that he says with his outside voice, that should just be inside voice things, makes me realize that maybe he’s lost the certain thing that head coaches need to have.” “For instance, not good to say, especially a guy that gets drafted to potentially be the future, to say F—k, I had no idea this guy was good. Do you know what I would’ve done if we knew this guy could play football like this?”

No head coach should say this even if he’s thinking it. It’s a terrible look, and the second one in the last couple weeks by Rivera.

Rivera Mentions Players Complained To Him About New OC

This offseason Rivera and Commanders team brass made a significant move in hiring two-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. The move was met with cheers all around the league, and with good reason. But, a couple weeks ago Rivera put his foot in his mouth when he told reporters that players had been coming to him complaining about Bieniemy’s intense coaching style.

After realizing he’d completely screwed up, Rivera attempted to clean it up, but the damage was already done. He threw EB under the bus, and there’s no taking it back, no matter how much you apologize.

Those two instances alone show why McAfee is right, and it may be time for Rivera to give up the sidelines for a front office job.