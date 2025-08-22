“Make An Example Out Of Him” | NFL Legend Eric Dickerson Calls Out League For Colluding Against Shedeur Sanders In Draft Plunge Gone Wild

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders was a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The belief was Sanders would hear his name called in the first 10-15 picks of April’s big night, that didn’t happen. In fact, the former Colorado Buffaloes star didn’t hear his name called until the fifth round.



Some called it humble pie, others felt there was a racial optic to how the league handled the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Not one to sulk, Shedeur hit the road running and didn’t let the draft misfortune change his approach. The strong-armed gunslinger has looked solid throughout camp, and despite his solid showing (14-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns) in his lone preseason action the incompetent Browns still have him as their No.4 quarterback.

WHAT? This is wild if it’s true 👀



Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson was on the Dan Patrick Show. He said “a very good source” in the NFL told him the league did in fact collude against Shedeur Sanders.



“The NFL told teams do not draft him. We gonna make an example out… pic.twitter.com/OiXIiP2pNC — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) August 21, 2025

Legendary Running Back Says Sanders Draft Slide Was Orchestrated By The NFL

The Browns have a long history of mishandling their quarterbacks or drafting the wrong one. That’s exactly what it looks like with the handling of Shedeur, and, according to legendary running back Eric Dickerson, this was something set up by the NFL.

Speaking on the “Roggin and Rodney” show on 570 AM LA Sports, Dickerson didn’t hold back.

“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him, do not draft him,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source.”

According to the former SMU star, who starred for the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, the league also called the Browns to take Sanders after he slipped even farther than they anticipated.

DISGUSTING: According to NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, the NFL told teams not to draft Shedeur.



“The NFL told teams, ‘Do not draft him. We’re gonna make an example out of him. Somebody called the Browns and said, Don’t do that. Don’t draft him.’” pic.twitter.com/2uFsVJCtJX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 21, 2025

Dickerson Says Rams Should’ve Drafted Shedeur To Replace 37-Year-Old Matthew Stafford

Not only did Dickerson reveal that from his source close to the situation, the NFL’s ninth all-time leading rusher also mentioned that he wanted the Rams to draft Sanders. With star quarterback Matthew Stafford 37 years old and playing the final two years of his current of his current deal, which expires at the end of the 2026, Dickerson believes it would’ve been a seamless fit to have Sanders succeed him.

He based that on the elite system and coaching in place under Sean McVay. He also believes Sanders’s skill set, which includes elite accuracy, sufficient mobility and the opportunity to learn behind Stafford, makes him a desirable long-term solution for the Rams’ future at the quarterback position.

Cleveland Browns Have History Of Poor Drafting & Development Of Quarterbacks: What’s Next For Sanders In Cleveland?

After missing last week’s preseason action with an oblique injury, Sanders will see some time in the team’s final tune-up before the Sept. 7 regular season opener versus AFC North foe Cincinnati. Sanders’ play and health will go a long way in determining his place in Cleveland as either the backup or third quarterback if they decide to keep three.



NFL legend Eric Dickerson says the league orchestrated Shedeur Sanders’ draft drop, telling teams not to select him. NFL owners took it farther than anyone expected. Shedeur was chosen in the fifth round after Cleveland was told to make the pick. Getty Images)

With former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco penciled in as the starter, Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel along with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett are all vying for the squad’s backup role.

In all fairness, the Browns cutting Sanders, which likely won’t happen, would probably be the best thing for him, especially when you consider how inept they are at developing and harnessing young quarterbacks.