Eric Bieniemy’s Old School Energy Is Scaring The Heck Out Of His New Generation Players At Commanders Camp | Players Reportedly Run To Head Coach Ron Rivera

New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been known to ruffle the feathers of his players.

Some former players with the Chiefs have mentioned how Bieniemy wasn’t one to hold his tongue, and he also didn’t care if you liked it.

Bieniemy, who’s finally got complete autonomy over the offense after years of being in Andy Reid’s shadow, is doing it his way, and that reportedly has some new-generation players whining to head coach Ron Rivera about his abrasive approach.

Rivera: Players concerned by Bieniemy's intensity. Said they were “enlightened” after talking to him. Bieniemy: not changing. https://t.co/WgZ79zSNdQ — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023

Rivera Says Players Need To Talk To Bieniemy

“Yeah, they have,” Rivera said Tuesday when asked if players have struggled to adapt to Bieniemy’s coaching style. “And one of the biggest things is — I had a number of guys come to me and said, ‘Hey, just go talk to him.’ I said, ‘Understand what he’s trying to get across to you.’ I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it’s been enlightening for a lot of these guys.

“I mean, its a whole different approach. Again, you’re getting a different kind of player from the players in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football,” Rivera continued. “So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things and a lot of it … is from where they’ve been. I mean, guys coming from certain programs are used to it. Guys coming from other programs aren’t as much. So, us as a coach, I kind of have to assimilate and get a feel for everybody. Eric has an approach, and it’s the way he does things, and it’s not going to change, because he believes it.”

For the Commanders players to be crying to Rivera about anything of these sorts is sad. Some would view it as a direct indication of how soft today’s generation has become. This team has gone 22-27-1 in Rivera’s three years, with no winning seasons.

Someone like Bieniemy may be just what the team needs to kick into gear.

Lastly, Rivera shouldn’t even be telling us this. Not a smart move on his part as the head coach at all. In some ways it looks as if he’s undermining his new OC.

Man there is no other coach that has your back like EB !! Take that coaching and get better we all been through … it’s tough but I promise you it will make you better https://t.co/Nsvr3c6KFb — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy Defends His Coaching Methods

“First of all, one thing I am, I’m an open book, and I always invite players in, but also too, as I’ve gone through the process, yes, I am intense,” Bieniemy admitted Tuesday. “One thing they do appreciate is this: I’m always going to be up front, and I’m always going to be honest.

“Just like I stated when I first got here: We’ve all got to get uncomfortable to get comfortable. There’s some new demands and expectations that I expect. I expect us to be the team that we’re supposed to be. It’s not gonna be easy, and everybody ain’t gonna like the process. But when it’s all said and done with, my job is to make sure that we’re doing it the right way.”

Things have truly changed in today’s sports world.

Could you imagine players walking into a head coach’s offices back in the day to complain about their coordinator or position coach?

They probably would’ve been cut on the spot or reprimanded. This generation of player is definitely more vocal and less tolerant of aggressive coaches.

The Commanders need to get used to Bieniemy, because the Commander have invested in him as an OC and some feel as if he will eventually take over as head coach for Rivera. After years of lacking direction under owner Dan Snyder, Washington is moving into a new era, and accountability and old school discipline, along with Bieniemy’s innovative offensive execution, might be the recipe that helps the franchise recapture the glory of yesteryear.