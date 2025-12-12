‘Your Own Fans Don’t Believe The BS You Saying’: Matt Barnes Blasts Emmanuel Acho For His Crazy Switch Up After Shedeur Sanders Wins NFL Rookie Of The Week

All Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders needed was a chance, and now he’s proving why he should’ve taken much earlier than the fifth-round of last April’s NFL Draft. Named the Browns starter for the remainder of the season following Sunday’s epic 393 total yards and four total touchdowns in a heartbreaking (31-29) loss to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders picked up some hardware on Thursday.

Shedeur Sanders Wins Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

The former Colorado Buffaloes gunslinger was named the Pesi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week as he joined Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the only two signal callers who tallied at least 350 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the same game in the Super Bowl era. As Sanders racks up the accolades while showing a humble and professional side many didn’t know he possessed, he’s also the talk of the sports world.

Shedeur Sanders has won the NFL's Rookie of the Week Award. #LEGENDARY⌚️ pic.twitter.com/9pfXe1cGul — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) December 11, 2025

Matt Barnes Reminds Emmanuel Acho Which Side Of The Shedeur Sanders Fence He Was On

The play of Sanders has drawn a rise out of many analysts, but the back and forth between former Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho and “All The Smoke” podcast co-host Matt Barnes has hit a fever pitch. In the aftermath of Sanders’ huge day on Sunday, the aforementioned Acho heaped praise on the Coach Prime’s youngest son. That praise was called fake and nothing more than him becoming a bandwagon fan by the aforementioned Barnes ….

War of words for Shedeur Sanders got Matt Barnes and Emmanuel Acho clashing about whose support is genuine. pic.twitter.com/3ebIVAcVyq — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) December 11, 2025

The former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors told Acho this …

“I don’t hate for clicks and views.”

To which Acho during an episode of his “Speakeasy” podcast with Shady McCoy didn’t mince his words, and he brought Barnes’s co-host into the mix.

“You’re a fan. I’m an analyst. There’s a large delta between you and I. Matt and Stan, they do this often. They tether themselves to polarizing black issues… they need that to leverage their brand.

Barnes rebuttal went a little like this… via his Instagram account.

“So this is it??? Your own fans don’t even believe the b***s*** you saying right now. Read the room and your comment section.”

Barnes wasn’t done and finished with this.

“You played 3YRs in the NFL 2012-15, as became an analyst in 2016. I retired from the NBA in 2017 after a 15-year career and went right into an analyst role. So you got 1YR on me. I woulda got here sooner but I was playing!” Shedeur Sanders Fans Rip Emmanuel Acho For Energy Switch Up With No. 12 The fans didn’t let Acho forget his past disparaging remarks about Shedeur. (Screenshot/X) “Someone tell Acho he could be as loud and as performative as he wants LOL The receipts are all over the place you quite literally said you don’t think Shedeur could succeed without his daddy LOL,” one fan captioned above a video compilation of clips of Acho dissing Shedeur and then recently switching up and praising him for his performance. Some one tell Acho he could be as loud and as performative as he wants 🤣 The receipts are all over the place you quite literally said you don’t think shedeur could succeed without his daddy🤣 pic.twitter.com/jSuDsjYCm5 — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) December 11, 2025

Another fan posted a list of the media members who currently walking around with egg on their faces as Shedeur Sanders had a record performance in his third rookie start.

“List of haters: Tony Grossi Mary Kay Cabot Immanuel Acho. Yall can’t spin this narrative YOU put out on Shedeur or the Browns.”

What’s Next For Shedeur?

Now that he’s secured the starting job for the remainder of the season, Sanders will look to improve every week. While the Browns schedule isn’t the most favorable as they’ll face three current playoff teams (Bears, Bills and Steelers) and conclude the season against in-state rival Cincinnati. Nothing will be easy, but Sanders wouldn’t want it that way, as he will look to stay in the moment as he told reporters this week.

Shedeur Sanders has his haters backtracking and Matt Barnes called Emmanuel Acho out on that very subject on his “All the Smoke” podcast. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

“That’s not in my focus,” Sanders said. “My focus right now is the team we’re playing ahead, the Bears. So anything past that I’m not really focused on, honestly. I’m thankful for it, but I’m not content with my situation with everything.”

Sanders And Stefanski Looking For Strong Ending To Season

As the season winds down not only is Sanders auditioning for next season, so is his head coach Kevin Stefanski who could be replaced at season’s end. How he manages Sanders and the team down the stretch will likely determine if he returns next season, as he’s 6-24 in his last 30 games. As for Sanders it’s more opportunities to prove he can lead the team heading into 2026.

We shall see how it all plays out on the shores of Lake Erie.