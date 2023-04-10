Somethings Not Adding Up | Dwayne Haskins’ Family Files Civil Lawsuit Blaming “Old Dump Truck” But Believes He ‘Was Targeted And Drugged’

The untimely death of Dwayne Haskins left the NFL world shocked as the quarterback was looking to steer his career back on track with his last stint as a QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now there’s word of a pending civil lawsuit relating to events that led to his April 2022 death. Steelers 2009 Super Bowl champion turned broadcaster Ryan Clark began tweeting about this lawsuit on Sunday, April 9.

Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 10, 2023

“Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today,” Clark tweeted. “Many questions remain unanswered & evidence may indicate that Dwayne Haskins was somehow targeted. The civil suit will be pivotal in uncovering information that can lead to a clearer understanding of that tragic night,” he continued with another tweet.

The Lawsuit

On Monday morning, the statement was released on the lawsuit from Haskins’ attorney Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm, who blamed the “old dump truck” that struck Haskins as a vehicle with multiple issues on the road that day.

“Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Jr. was tragically killed during the early morning hours of April 9, 2022, on I-595 in Broward County, Florida,” the statement begins. “The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Report shows that Dwayne was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck. This truck was going faster than the speed limit, carrying excessive cargo, had brake system problems, and was traveling on low tread tires with separated sidewalls.”

The statement then lays out how other drivers managed to avoid Haskins, who was walking on the highway, but the dump truck that hit Haskins was, in essence, unable to steer clear of hitting the former player, based on its condition.

Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: pic.twitter.com/1F4c13qu6L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

“The truck driver hit Dwayne with the front left side of the truck. This is directly in front of where the driver was sitting behind the steering wheel. The driver told the police that before he hit Dwayne, he saw Dwayne ‘ahead of his vehicle’ in the center lane. “The report also confirms that before Dwayne was killed, there were multiple other drivers who were driving in front of and behind the dump truck and saw Dwayne on the roadway and avoided hitting him. A few drivers even had time to call 911, and were present in the area before Dwayne was hit.

“There were tail lights, brake lights, and hazard flashers from these cars as well as a bright traffic construction signal board – all of which illuminated Dwayne as the dump truck driver was approaching the area where Dwayne was crossing.”

Targeted And Drugged

The suit also further speculates what occurred before Haskins’ fatal highway encounter when he was out with friends. Earlier reports claim that Haskins was at a club with other players when he got into an altercation with a man he allegedly knew. Haskins left the club and ran out of gas on the interstate while on his way to the airport. He was then struck as he attempted to cross the highway.

“As to what occurred in the hours before Dwayne was killed, many questions remain unanswered,” the statement continued. “It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy. In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Haskins’ wife and family, and this seems just the beginning of a more profound investigative process based on the details in the statement.

