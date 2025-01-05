“That’s That 17 Year Age Gap Smile” | Draya Michele Talks 55-Year-Old Mariah Carey’s Relationship With Anderson. Paak After Receiving Backlash For Dating 22-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

For months now, actress, fashion designer and media personality Draya Michele has been catching backlash for dating Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Not only is she dating the rising athletic specimen, but Michele also gave birth to their daughter this past Mother’s Day. The sticking point as it pertains to Michele and Green’s relationship is their 17-year age difference with Michele being 39 and Green 22.

While the backlash aimed at Michele hasn’t seemingly bothered her, the “Love and Hip-Hop” alumna recently made headlines for her comments on a post about R&B legend Mariah Carey (55) who’s rumored to be dating 38-year-old Anderson .Paak. On the picture Michele’s caption read:

“That’s that 17 year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi (with y’all selective a**es).”

X Users Come For Michele

Michele had to know her comments would cause a stir, and it didn’t take long for X users to come for her.

Twitter Reacts to Almost 40-Year-Old Draya Calling Them Hypocrites For Getting Into a Relationship and Having a Baby With a Then 21-Year-Old Jalen Green, But Celebrating 55-Year-Old Mariah Carey Dating 38-Year-Old Anderson .Paak (Photos) https://t.co/UPZG9dsBjF pic.twitter.com/80CYpFne6H — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 3, 2025

One user responded, “The point going way over her head or she’s just very slow. Anderson Paak is 38, lol. Jalen Green is 22, while Draya’s son is 21. Dating someone your son’s age is sick.”

Another user took things a little further:

“My thing with Draya is if you’re going to do the things you do, have no shame. Why do you care about what people say about your (inappropriate) relationship if you’re okay with it? Why do you think getting pregnant by a 20-year-old is the same as a 50-year-old and 37-year-old person.”

No way Michele believes her dating someone the age of her son is the same as someone 55 dating a 38-year-old, it just isn’t the same.

Not Draya taking her eldest son to see her baby daddy's game😭 pic.twitter.com/tEwQSsXPwO — Uju (@ujAYroCkS) January 3, 2025

Michele Celebrates Son’s 22nd Birthday

Despite the media’s outcry over Michele and Green’s relationship, it seems her son Kniko who recently celebrated his 22nd birthday while partaking in a Rockets game seems just fine with his momma dating someone his age. Surrounded by a host of family members Kniko watched Green and the Rockets, who are 22-12 and third in the Western Conference. In an Instagram post, Michele shared her thoughts on the family outing:

“Celebrating Kniko’s 22nd birthday with his favorite people—what a blessing to see him grow into the man he’s becoming. Cheers to many more years of love and memories.”

Michele In Legal Battle With Ex

For months now Michele has been involved in a back-and-forth legal battle with her NFL quarterback ex-boyfriend Tyrod Taylor. Michele reportedly has been renting the home of Taylor with the intention of buying it. Taylor filed for her to be evicted, as he claimed she wasn’t paying her and has technically been squatting.

RELATED: “Gold Digging Black Belt Level”: Jalen Green’s BM Draya Michele Won’t Leave $3.2M Home Owned By Jets Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Who Wants Her Evicted and Has Support Of Judge

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to evict her and her three children in early December but were stopped when Michele wasn’t in town and then claimed she was never served. As of now there are no further reports as to where this process stands.