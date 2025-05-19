Trump Blasts Travis Kelce’s Lady, Saying Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Hot’: NFL Superstar Doesn’t Want Any Political Smoke During 13th NFL Season

President Donald Trump isn’t one for diplomacy. If a thought comes to his mind, good or bad, he usually lets it rip and lets the chips fall where they may. He was very vocal about Shedeur Sanders‘ shocking 2025 NFL Draft drop. Calling him a “good kid” and imploring owners to draft him.

That aspect of his complex personality is what attracts people to him. Trump is just four months into his campaign, and he has already managed to make an enemy out of one of the nicest and best players in the NFL. Unlike his first Presidential campaign when he blasted NFL players who supported Colin Kaepernick and took a knee for social injustice, this time Trump went at Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce’s girl, pop star Taylor Swift.



Donald Trump took a shot at Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift by calling her ‘No Longer Hot” on his Truth Social platform. (Getty Images)

Word on the streets is Kelce is “livid” with Trump.

On Friday, Trump, clearly bored of the pressing issues that are brewing all over the world and the United States’ involvement in them, took to his Truth Social account to call out Taylor Swift, one of the celebrities who have publicly criticized the President of the United States and claimed not to vote for him.

The 78-year-old wrote that Swift is “no longer HOT.”

Donald Trump insults Taylor Swift. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is laying low getting ready for his 13th NFL season.

Travis Kelce Not Responding To Donald Trump Disrespect Of Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Kelce didn’t respond to Trump’s insult of his world-famous girlfriend, but reports sources say Kelce was not happy about the comments. This comes on the heels of music legend Bruce Springstein AKA “The Boss” calling out Trump’s administration for being “treasonous” during his recent show in Manchester, England on Wednesday.

Kelce refuses to be used as a pawn in a political battle, and reports say he chooses to remain “quiet,” and use Trump’s comments towards improving on a season where he failed to reach 900 receiving yards for the first time since 2015 and averaged single-digit yards per catch (8.5) for the first time in his 13-year Hall of Fame career. The tightened surpassed the 1,000-reception mark in a 2024 season that saw his Chiefs team lose the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles

Per reports: ” Travis is livid that the President of the United States is talking negatively about Taylor. He is so mad that he is going to use it as motivation during training for the season ahead, especially if Trump continues talking. “Since Travis can’t say anything publicly because that would just open another can of worms, he has to figure out ways to get it out of his system because he would love to protect Taylor and stick up for her. But keeping quiet is the move he has to do right now.”

Trump has his share of NFL allies, including Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker and Maxx Crosby like to be vocal about where they stand politically, Travis Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes don’t speak on politics or their political allegiances, but Mahomes’ wife and mother-in-law have been vocal in their support of Trump in the past.

Taylor Swift Endorsed Kamala Harris In 2024

Back in 2025, Crosby, the LA Raiders star, spoke highly of Trump.

“He’s a huge sports fan in general,” Crosby said. “I’ve been to UFC events with him, sat and watched fights with him in the back, and he’s like one of us. That’s just his personality. “Having a guy like that leading is incredible, and [he’s] being a part of everyday life. It’s not like you don’t see him anywhere. He’s out with people, which is awesome to see.”

Taylor Swift has a tumultuous history with Trump and her 2020 Twitter post didn’t age well at all. She told Trump he would be voted out of office. She was only partly right because he came back in 2024, when she endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for President and regained the highest seat in the land. Once you’ve crossed the prez it’s hard to get back on his invite list. Swift, who is worth $1.6B and completed a mega tour in the past year, is also unbothered by Trump and continues to date Kelce and appear happy as they approach two years together.

Kelce and Swift Still Going Strong

On May 10, someone snapped photos of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end heading to his girlfriend’s apartment in New York City. The photos were sent to media outlet DeuxMoi.

Kelce is surrounded by security guards wearing a striped collared shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a blue baseball cap. as he hopped out of a tinted SUV, making his way inside for a reunion with Andrea Swift and Taylor’s brother, Austin,” read the post’s caption on Instagram Kelce walked to Swift’s flat with his iPhone in his hand.

Kelce is 35-years-old and his elite play has shown some signs of decline. People are talking and father time waits for no man. He can’t get involved in an exchange with Trump It’s a no-win. One last 1,000-yard season and a crack at a fourth Super Bowl ring would be the proper icing on the cake. That’s if Swift lets him stop playing. She’s having way too much fun at the games.