Dolphins Trade For Chase Claypool, Who Is On His Last Leg In Miami. Can The Receiver Get Out Of His Own Head?

The Miami Dolphins are doing everything possible to put the league on notice this year. As one of the NFL’s top teams, the Fins are being preemptive and adding a former second-round pick in Chase Claypool to their already-loaded receiving corps.

As reported by ESPN, this week the Chicago Bears traded Chase Claypool and a seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round pick. The Chicago Bears were reportedly looking to get rid of Claypool after his lackluster player over the last season and a half.

Playing in only ten games for the Bears in two seasons, Claypool recorded just 18 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. On top of his underwhelming numbers and play, Claypool caught a lot of flak from fans and coaches for his inability to give effort to blocking on run plays.

Frustration

According to ESPN, the wide receiver also voiced his frustrations about needing to be utilized more in the offense.

In turn, Claypool was inactive against the Broncos in week 4, which saw the Bears lose 31-28 after they had a second-half collapse. After that, Claypool was told to stay away from the team as they prepared for their game against the Washington Commanders, which they won 40-20. This all but wrapped up his time in Chicago.

After Chicago sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool’s services, they are sending him to Miami for a sixth-round pick, practically nothing.

Claypool was initially brought back in 2022 to help young quarterback Justin Fields improve as a passer, but it didn’t work out as Chicago GM Ryan Poles planned.

But Poles doesn’t seem to be bitter about the failed trade. He wants to see Claypool build from this.

“I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career,” Poles said on ESPN 1000’s pregame radio show.

New Weapons

Meanwhile, Claypool will be another weapon added to Miami’s arsenal of weapons on offense. The same offense features Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, and their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While the Dolphins are already one of this season’s offensive juggernauts, head coach Mike McDaniel views Claypool as an opportunity to “make us better”.

In a press conference on Friday, McDaniel said, “It was an opportunity to take advantage of. We definitely weren’t looking for receiver help,”

“It wasn’t in that nature at all — very, very happy with our receiving corps. But I think one thing that Chris and I have always agreed upon, and how we operate and do business, is you have to stay steadfast to the commitment of making your team as good as it can be.”

This trade looks like a layup for the Dolphins. McDaniel saw a cheap opportunity to add another skills position to his loaded offense, and Claypool has another, maybe his last, chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.