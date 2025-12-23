‘He Paid, Can Say Whatever He Wants’: Cam Newton Calls Out NFL After DK Metcalf’s $45M Swing At Stalker Fan Who Said “Something You Don’t Call a Black Man”

When fans step over the line with offensive words directed towards players and that particular player is sensitive in nature, it’s usually a recipe for disaster that extends beyond the field of play.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf grabbed and shoved a Detroit Lions fan in the front row during Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan

Shot At Fan Costs DK Metcalf $45M in Guaranteed Money

The NFL has decided on its discipline for Metcalf, suspending him for two games for what they said was conduct detrimental to the league. According to ESPN, the suspension voids $45M in future guaranteed money, including $25M that was fully guaranteed for 2026. Per Adam Schefter, Metcalf’s suspension was upheld by an appeals officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

“Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘”‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable,’” the NFL’s statement said.

Fans React To DK Metcalf Suspension That Could Cost Him $45M In Guaranteed Money

Fans reacted across the league, with some arguing whether it was a punch or a push and others defending Metcalf’s right to protect himself against crazed fans. Others saw it differently because Metcalf elevated the situation by walking over and getting physical. Especially at a football game where fans are known to be rabid and they are well-separated from the field of play.

“All you clowns talking about suspension, arresting him, throwing him in jail. You have no idea what took place. Or whatever may or may not have been said,” own fan said defending Metcalf. “The fan likely deserved a beatdown regardless of his color, number of missing teeth and quantity of beers consumed prior to yelling at Metcalf,” said another. “(But) He’s a pro athlete he knows better he knows people are going to heckle him so be cool,” a third fan warned.

Fan Allegedly Used Slur Against DK Metcalf’s Mom & Dropped N-Word

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the fan called Metcalf’s mom an a** and dropped an N-bomb on him as well. Pelissero phrased it as “something we both know you don’t call a black man.”

A source close to Metcalf says the fan, who identified himself to the @freep as Ryan Kennedy, called Metcalf’s mom a derogatory word and called Metcalf “something we both know you don’t call a black man.”



The fan claims Metcalf was upset about being called his full legal name. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2025

Said one irate fan: “Dropping the n word with a hard r and calling his mom a **** is not what fans are entitled to. I firmly believe DK and find it horrendous how many would think that scenario is ok. Especially when the league was warned about the exact fan prior.” “I for one believe that fan must have struck a nerve and crossed a line to get the response that he got. People you just can’t say anything to people and not expect consequences,” said another Metcalf supporter.

Some Fans Say Metcalf Is Wrong For Escalating Confrontation To Physical Violence

Even with information of the verbal abuse Metcalf suffered, some fans thought getting physical was crossing the line and Metcalf should understand the perils of his job.

“Wrong! He paid for his ticket, and he can say whatever he wants in the stadium. Player can say back, not throw a punch. If this was in the street – different story – in the stadium he can say whatever he wants,” said one netizen, who agreed that Metcalf had every right to yell back, but the fan also had every right to also spew hate. “Maybe it’s not classy but he is right.”

The Steelers and the Lions were tied, 3-3, late in the second quarter with a little more than 2:00 left in the first half of Pittsburgh’s 29-24 win over Detroit. Metcalf was seen arguing with a Lions fan in a blue wig on the sideline. The two got into a heated discussion and Metcalf was captured on video taking a swing at the fan. The footage immediately went viral.

Cam Newton Says NFL Has To Protect Players Better

Cam Newton responded to Sunday’s incident on Monday’s “First Take.” The former MVP quarterback, who was caught up in a brawl with overzealous coaches at a seven-on-seven camp last year, supports Metcalf and says players shouldn’t be expected to accept the verbal abuse and do nothing about it.

“I’ve been in those shoes,” Newton said. “I am in those shoes everywhere, every time that I walk. Now there’s a line that’s drawn.”

The former NFL MVP called for more oversight, guidelines and punishment in the NFL and other sports leagues to regulate fan behavior.

“I have always stood on this principle, no matter the league … I think we need to bolster the protection because fans are able to do whatever and just fall back on the thought of, this is fandom,” Newton added. “You can’t talk to me like that, bro.” RELATED: “Your Non-Throwing…Atlanta Hero Quarterback Can’t Beat Me”| TopShelf Coach Involved With Jumping Cam Newton At 7-On-7 Football Camp Is Talking Crazy On Social Media

Newton understands the culture of pro sports as well as anyone. He was a charismatic, polarizing and wildly popular player during his tenure with the Carolina Panthers. Newton acknowledged that fans have a job to “distract and disrupt” the visiting team. This creates home field advantage and rattles opposing players. Fans are always the 12th man during a home game. Newton says, however, that shouldn’t give them a pass to say anything.

“We do need, and we owe a responsibility so that these [incidents] will not happen moving forward,” Newton said. “We’ve seen it happen numerous times over the last couple of years in any type of league.”

Who Was The Fan That DK Metcalf Got Into It With?

The disruptive fan was identified as Ryan Kennedy, a Lions supporter from Pinckney, Michigan. Kennedy defended himself, claiming Metcalf got upset after Kennedy referred to the dynamic receiver by his full legal name.

“What, my full name isn’t DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” Kennedy said. “He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

Ryan Kennedy Has History Of Harassing DK Metcalf At Games

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, this isn’t Metcalf’s first rodeo with Kennedy at a game. Metcalf reported him to team security while playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season. So it appears the fan might have an obsession with Metcalf that goes beyond this one isolated incident.