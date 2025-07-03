‘Top Of The World To Dead Overnight’: Portuguese Soccer Star Brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva Dead In Tragic Lamborghini Crash In Spain

Life can be taken from you at the drop of the dime at the most unexpected time. Tragedy has struck the soccer world as Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota has perished in a fiery car crash after his Lamborghini veered off a road in Spain on Thursday. The unexpected fatal crash occurred just 11 days after he married the mother of his three children.



The 28-year-old Portuguese forward and his 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, also a Portuguese soccer player, were found dead after the car they were in had a nasty crash and immediately burst into flames near Zamora in northwestern Spain just after midnight, police said.

Diogo Joto with his wife, Rute Cardoso, and their children. @rutecfcardoso14/Instagram

How Did Soccer Stars Diogo Jota & Brother Andre Silva Die In Car Crash?

Liverpool’s coveted forward Jota died in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother, the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed on Thursday.



The vehicle was clearly going at fast speeds on A-52 near Zamora, Spain and reportedly the Lamborghini’s tire exploded as the pair were overtaking another vehicle, according to investigators.



The Premier League winner Jota had finally settled down with his partner of 10 years, Rute Cardoso, back on June 22 in a lavish celebration of their union.



“A day we will never forget,” he wrote in what is now a tragic last Instagram post, where he displayed emotional footage from the wedding day.

“Yes to forever,” his wife wrote alongside a group of photos commemorating the day. The couple has three children, including a baby barely a year old.



Flowers and tributes to Diogo Jota are left outside Liverpool’s stadium. (Getty Images)

Portugal Rocked By Tragic Death Of Soccer Star Diogo Jota

The Portuguese Football Federation released a statement saying it had “lost two champions.”



“Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honor their legacy every day.”





According to police the bodies of the two brothers were transported to a forensics unit in Zamora for complete autopsies.

A $250K Lamborghini Huracan similar to the vehicle used by Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. (Screenshot/CarWorld)



Portugal doesn’t have many worldwide stars so the death of Jota hit the entire country like a sledge hammer.



“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored the name of Portugal, and his brother, is unexpected and tragic,” Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on X.

“I offer my most sincere condolences to his family.”



Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.



Jota was an immediate impact player upon arriving at Anfield in 2020, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club.

The apparent crash site was very gruesome with some outlets allegedly posting pictures of Jota’s unrecognizable body.







Social Media Reacts To Death Of Portuguese Soccer Brothers



“I’ve been watching football for a while, but I can’t remember the last time a player went from top of the world to dead overnight,” said sports reporter Zach Lowy via X. Rest in peace to Diogo Jota and André Silva….really hard to believe they’re both gone. Impossible to concentrate on the sport in times like these.”

Added Lowy in another X post:

“I’ll remember Jota for his incredible movement, for his remarkable heading ability for his size, for waving the flag high for Paços de Ferreira in contrast to the Porto/Benfica/Sporting boys…but above all I’ll remember him for playing football constantly with a smile on his face.”



“I’ve seen this everywhere now, and I’m still hoping it’s fake. Crazy how he was probably in the best moment of his life, both professionally and personally, and it ended💔,” said one fan who still refused to believe the brothers are really gone.





“We so casually talk about things leaving us speechless, then something comes along that in fact does,” said another fan expressing the shock everyone is feeling.



Rest in peace.



