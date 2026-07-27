‘This A Basketball League Or Love Island’: DiJonai Carrington Rocks All-Star Weekend By Calling Out Ex NaLyssa Smith For Cheating With Multiple WNBA Players

WNBA All-Star weekend concluded in ChiTown, and the league’s brightest stars put on a great show for the fans. But even amidst the festivities, soap opera drama still reared its ugly head off the court.

DiJonai Carrington reveals that her former partner and teammate, NaLyssa Smith, cheated on her with multiple other WNBA players, including Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye. pic.twitter.com/G3dAsmTC3t — Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 26, 2026

Carrington Blast Ex Via Social Media: Exposes Names

As players began to return home to their respective teams all seemed fine, that is until DiJonai Carrington (Chicago Sky) called out her ex NaLyssa Smith (Las Vegas Aces) for cheating which led to their breakup last year. The post on Threads quickly went viral and read like this.

“Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious! yes , nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more,” the versatile guard said. In November 2025, Carrington revealed that the couple had indeed split.

“We’re good, but we’re not together anymore” and that “It was on good terms—we just grew in different directions.”

Carrington and Smith had been one of the WNBA’s most recognizable couples in recent years, frequently appearing together on social media and publicly supporting one another throughout their careers.

WNBA player DiJonai Carrington reveals on Threads that her partner and former teammate, NaLyssa Smith, cheated on her with multiple WNBA players, including Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye. pic.twitter.com/hcKCb8fVH0 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 26, 2026

Smith Responds

Smith the 2019 NCAA champion as a member of the Baylor Bears and a reigning WNBA champion with the Aces, took to Twitch to respond ….

“Whether she cheated on me or I cheated on her, why are we bringing this to the internet a year later? Especially when you’re in a healthy, happy relationship.”

Fans Chime In On The Matter

The back and forth between the ex lovers definitely brought out the social media vultures who had a ball with it.