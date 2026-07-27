‘This A Basketball League Or Love Island’: DiJonai Carrington Rocks All-Star Weekend By Calling Out Ex NaLyssa Smith For Cheating With Multiple WNBA Players

WNBA All-Star weekend concluded in ChiTown, and the league’s brightest stars put on a great show for the fans. But even amidst the festivities, soap opera drama still reared its ugly head off the court.
Carrington Blast Ex Via Social Media: Exposes Names
As players began to return home to their respective teams all seemed fine, that is until DiJonai Carrington (Chicago Sky) called out her ex NaLyssa Smith (Las Vegas Aces) for cheating which led to their breakup last year. The post on Threads quickly went viral and read like this.
“Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious! yes , nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more,” the versatile guard said.
In November 2025, Carrington revealed that the couple had indeed split.
“We’re good, but we’re not together anymore” and that “It was on good terms—we just grew in different directions.”
Carrington and Smith had been one of the WNBA’s most recognizable couples in recent years, frequently appearing together on social media and publicly supporting one another throughout their careers.
Smith Responds
Smith the 2019 NCAA champion as a member of the Baylor Bears and a reigning WNBA champion with the Aces, took to Twitch to respond ….
“Whether she cheated on me or I cheated on her, why are we bringing this to the internet a year later? Especially when you’re in a healthy, happy relationship.”
Fans Chime In On The Matter
The back and forth between the ex lovers definitely brought out the social media vultures who had a ball with it.
“This a basketball league or Love Island,” a fan said.
“Imagine if this type of drama was happening in the NFL, no wonder no one watches the WNBA,” another fan said.
“Ain’t Deja the one that broke up that unc duo of RJ and Caleb Love?,” another person replied.
“They all fine too. NaLyssa got good taste,” someone else commented.
“Hope the focus returns to basketball soon. Private relationships becoming public is always messy. That’s some unexpected WNBA drama,” a fan mentioned.
“This is crazy. Basically making the league her personal buffet,” another fan quipped.
“This is not a love triangle anymore, this is a full WNBA playoff bracket,” a person spewed.
Who Are Love Triangle Pro Basketball Players Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye?
Deja Kelly currently plays for the Charlotte Crown of the UPSHOT League, a professional women’s basketball league in the United States, which began its inaugural season in May of 2026 and will hold its first championship in August. Former WNBA president Donna Orender serves as the commissioner of the league.
Nye is a 6-foot guard for the Atlanta Dream, who was the 13th overall pick of the Las Vegas Aces in the 2025 WNBA Draft out of Alabama. She also plays for Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball.