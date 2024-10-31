‘If Jameson Williams Has 0 Fans, Then I Am Dead’: Detroit PD Let Lions’ PED-Suspended WR Go On Illegal Gun Charge. Now Everybody Is In Hot Water

Detroit Lions dynamic receiver Jameson Williams had a much different experience than several current NFL players during his recent traffic stop in Detroit, narrowly escaping being arrested for carrying a concealed weapon earlier this month.

It seems that his affiliation with the NFL team Detroit Lions actually worked in his favor as it’s been weeks since the incident and Williams has been part of a vaunted Lions offensive attack led by quarterback Jared Goff.

Water under the bridge, right?

Of course, they aren’t going to let a brother get off that easily, and reports are that police are now investigating why he was let off the hook.

Why Did Cops Pull Over and Cuff Detroit Lions Star WRJameson Williams?

The 23-year-old speedy receiver was cruising around Detroit with his brother sometime after midnight on Oct. 8, when the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation.

According to WXYZ in Detroit, one weapon was registered to Williams’ brother, who is a licensed concealed pistol carrier. The other was registered to Williams, who didn’t have a CPL.

As the situation unfolds, according to reports, police threatened to take Williams into custody and he immediately went to the old faithful desperation plea, telling the cops “I’m a Lions player” several times. While we have all rarely if ever seen playing that card work for an NFL player in a situation with the police, Williams also tried it and it didn’t really influence the officer in any way.

As the situation escalated, Williams’ brother tried to throw himself on the sword and claim responsibility for both poles, claiming they were “for protection” because he lives in Detroit.

As expected, Williams was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle, seemingly on his way to jail. However, the dire situation took a turn when the sergeant, a Lions fan, came on the scene.

Was Officer Who Agreed To Release Of Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Despite Illegal Gun Possession A Lions Fan?

According to reports, the supervising officer had a Lions-themed background on his phone, according to bodycam footage and stepped on the scene playfully (according to Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis) ripping into the officers who were detaining Williams, saying, “I’m so mad at you two.”

Several calls were made to the sergeant’s superior officer, and he was heard reportedly offering several options for dealing with the situation. Eventually he received the OK from a lieutenant, to let Williams go.

“OK, beautiful. I’m good to let him go?” the sergeant asked, according to the outlet. “You’re a (expletive) hero. Thank you so much.”

Williams was free to go. Life goes on and the Detroit Lions, a franchise with zero Super Bowl wins in the team’s respected history continues its quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

If the situation did end there, there’s not a Lions fan in the world who would be upset about that. Williams, who has 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns this season, is also currently suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. So, an arrest is the last thing his career with the organization needs.

Warrant Is Currently Out For Jameson Williams Arrest For Carrying Unlicensed Weapon

Williams still has the support of a fanbase that is sticking by one of its key players.

If Jameson Williams has 1000 fans, I am one of them



If Jameson Williams has 100 fans, I am one of them



If Jameson Williams has 1 fan, I am him



If Jameson Williams has 0 fans, then I am dead



If the world is against Jameson Williams, then I am against the world pic.twitter.com/Vh3DFgiriR — Everything Lions (@QuinnTriciaSuck) October 30, 2024

What looked like a close call for Williams has now become a huge deal and he’s the central figure in an internal affairs investigation by the Detroit Police Department over how he went from facing an arrest on a gun charge to being free to go, according to 7 News Detroit.

Detroit police have since submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for Williams’ arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

“I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer,” Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis told the station. “And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed.”

“I want to know if the fact that this individual was a Detroit Lions player, did that play a factor in the decision making?” he added, saying police Chief James White is “p—ed off” about the ordeal.

Detroit PD released a statement:

“This investigation continues to evolve, and new information has come to light that we are actively addressing.

“We take every investigation seriously, especially when new allegations and facts emerge, and we are committed to acting in a swift and transparent manner.

“Once new facts are confirmed, we make the necessary changes in our decision-making process.

“Let it be clear: no one in the City of Detroit is above the law. Anyone who commits a crime will be held accountable, regardless of their position or status.”

The No-Arrest Could Lead To Trouble For Detroit PD Officer and Supervisors

The warrant request is currently under review.

The Lions responded to the reported situation with a statement:

“Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process.”

Looks like a situation that was handled and ended peacefully will now become a headache for Williams, the Lions and the officers who didn’t arrest him.

Go figure.