‘I’ve Done Alot Of Damage to The Body’: ‘Gladiator II’ Star Denzel Washington’s New Dope Is San Antonio Spurs Unicorn Victor Wembanyama

Legendary actor Denzel Washington has blessed us with some great roles in his extraordinary career as actor. Who can forget him playing drug kingpin Frank Lucas in “American Gangster.”



Or how about the father of NBA legend Ray Allen in “He Got Game,” I say that to show the versatility of the Mount Vernon (near the Bronx), New York, native who’s bagged two Oscars in his career. Even Washington’s two Academy Awards (Oscars, Glory and Training Day) show his unique versatility as an actor.



Denzel Washington Makes Gladiator II Paris Promo Tour

With his newest project (“Gladiator II”) set to hit theaters this Friday, Washington made a promotional tour stop in Paris. During his time in the French capital last week, the once professional football hopeful had a chance to talk about San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, and he didn’t miss at the opportunity to rave about the rising 20-year-old Frenchman.

Denzel Washington reveals he's been sober for 10 years. He stopped drinking at 60 years old and used to have two bottles of wine a day.



“I’ve done a lot of damage to the body. We’ll see. I’ve been clean. Be 10 years this December. I stopped at 60 and I haven’t had a thimble’s… pic.twitter.com/Bm0mInS82b — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2024

Denzel Heaps Praise On Spurs Star

Speaking with L’Equipe, Washington spoke candidly about the uniqueness of Wemby and how fortunate he and the Spurs franchise are to have one another.

“It’s not fair someone that big can shoot from that far and be that good.” He was gleeful that the tall Frenchman had headed to Texas. “For him, sky is the limit. And the best thing that happened to him was going to San Antonio. He has one of the best coaches possible, in Gregg Popovich, who’s going to build him up step by step. It’s going to pay off. His best years are obviously ahead of him ”

Washington, further said, “Wembanyama reminds us that limitations in sports, like in life, are often self-imposed. Victor’s journey speaks to the power of persistence and discipline.”

Denzel Washington Played Basketball At Fordham

Back in the 1970’s Washington played college basketball while attending Fordham University. Washington was a member of the school’s junior varsity team coached by former Seton Hall and longtime NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo. Never recruited to the varsity program, Washington locked in on his craft and became one of the most iconic actors ever.

Denzel Washington Describes His Past Battle With Alcohol, Reveals It Did “A lot of Damage To The Body”https://t.co/biGbW9LDTM — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) November 20, 2024

Denzel Washington Overcame Early Addictions

In the past Washington has mentioned that he battled addiction from the age of 14. During this promotional tour he’s opened up and told even more of his story as it pertains to that. First it was alcohol (wine), and then it turned to prescription drugs like Vicodin, Xanax and OxyContin. He says he was never strung out on alcohol, but he did indulge in some pretty heavy libations when he finished a film. It was his way of celebrating, but he also mentions that it “did a lot of damage to his body.”

Denzel says when he turned 60, he gave up drinking altogether. He’s now 69 and finishing up an illustrious career in front of the camera.