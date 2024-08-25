“Most Tenacious Rebounder…Next To Dennis Rodman”: Angel Reese Is Already The Greatest Board Cleaner In WNBA History

Angel Reese continues to break rebounding records, and her historic greatness in that category can no longer be ignored. On Sunday, the WNBA Rookie of the Year candidate became the first player in WNBA history to record three straight 20 plus rebound games.

Angel Reese Is Already GOAT Rebounder In WNBA History

Reese is already the greatest rebounder that the women’s game has ever seen. That’s not a stretch and can be backed up by statistical fact. She’s averaging more rebounds in a season than anybody to ever do it after recording 22 more in a heart-breaking, last-second loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Reese set the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles earlier this season with 15, eclipsing the great Candace Parker’s record, and she now has 22 double-doubles in 29 career games. That puts her just one away from tying the WNBA rookie single-season record.

She’s also the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a season.

Reese is averaging a mark of 12.7 rebounds per game, a mark that would be the best in a single season in WNBA history. She’s also on pace to set single-season records for total rebounds and offensive rebounds.

Angel Reese Outrebounds Best Player In WNBA

Right down to the end of the Chicago Sky’s 75-73 loss to the two-time WNBA defending champions, Reese’s energy and quickness was through the roof and she refused to give up on the game, even as the game seemed to be slipping away with leading scorer Chennedy Carter on the bench for much of the fourth quarter.

With all of the criticism surrounding her offense, which has been solid if not very good, Reese’s incredible rebounding prowess makes up for, it as expressed in this one X user’s sentiments:

“Listen she is probably the worst offensive talent I’ve ever seen from a star of a sport, but she might also be the most tenacious rebounder I’ve ever seen next to Dennis Rodman. They really can’t keep her off the glass, and you know it’s in the scouting report and she still eats them alive.”

Reese’s board dominance was no more evident than a series in the fourth quarter where she ferociously grabbed four offensive rebounds and missed three shots, eventually drawing the foul as she aired over A’ja Wilson, who had 18 rebounds and 18 points of her own.

One Look at Wilson’s face and you can see she’s bewildered by Reese’s uncanny ability to end up with the ball. Rebounding skill is really a thing. Reese understands body positioning, timing and just has an overall dogged knack for the pill.

She’s most effective on the offensive boards which gives her team second-chance opportunities, as they are one of the few teams built from the post out.

Angel Reese Building Empire On and Off The Court

While Caitlin Clark continues to get most of the mainstream love for expanding the WNBA’s brand, Reese has been building a mini-empire of her own in the same way that she accumulates her rebounds, consistently and with her unique talents.

When Chennedy Carter hit a huge three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in the game to tie it at 75-75 it was Reese who put her arm around Carter’s shoulder and praised the star guard as they celebrated the money jumper delivered with a cup of ice water ready made for the veins.

Carter had only hit three three-pointers all season, but against the Vegas Aces, she expanded her range and made three treys, none bigger than the one that tied the game.

Then A’ja Wilson proved why she’s the best in the game and hit the game-winning layup off a nice Kelsey Plum screen on Reese, with 0.7 seconds left to give Las Vegas a much-needed 77-75 win.

“Maybe this is the game that the Aces have found their championship moxy once again,” the TV announcer said.

That’s possible, as Vegas (18-11) has underachieved all season, and this win over an 11-18 Sky team has to feel good. As far as overachieving is concerned, Angel Reese has done that this season.

Who would have thought that she would be obliterating WNBA rebound records after dropping to seventh in the draft and establishing herself as the best to ever execute that particular skill in the 28-year history of the game.

It’s only her rookie season, and her team has plenty of improving to do under first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Fans Tell Angel Reese To Cut Back On Social Life, Focus On Game

Some folks on social media have suggested that if Reese cut back on her jet-setting and active social life then she would be more successful offensively.

It’s true that Reese has been busy with her new Reebok line and Reese’s Pieces collaboration and other brand affiliations and creations, but the one brand that she hasn’t failed in her first 30 pro games is the WNBA.

She’s done nothing but help uplift the league, and her popularity as one of its faces is growing, which in return helps her brand. One that reaches many audiences. Reese’s off-the-court persona is very prissy and focused on her fashion and beautifying process. Her relationship with Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren has also become the talk of social media gossip.

On the court, however, she is a rough and tough baller who makes her living in the trenches battling with the big girls of the league. What she brings to the team can’t always be defined by the box scores. She’s not a green-lit gunner who the team lives and dies by, like Caitlin Clark.

She plays her role to perfection. A role that is sure to expand and be more valued as time goes on. For now, she can just be the “Round Mound of Rebound” of today’s WNBA.