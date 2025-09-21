“I Don’t Know In Your Heart If You’re A Racist, But I See What You Do” | Former Executive Director Of NFLPA DeMaurice Smith Calls Out League Over Shedeur Sanders Draft Collusion

The NFL season is already in Week 3, and although we fans are elated to have NFL Sundays back and in full effect, the stench from the Shedeur Sanders draft collusion is still very fresh in our minds. Sanders, the strong-armed gunslinger out of Colorado was chosen in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft despite having a first-round grade by most teams.

Currently the emergency signal-caller for the Cleveland Browns, Sanders is just biding his time and waiting for an opportunity to show everyone what he’s capable of. As he patiently waits for that elusive chance, former executive director of the NFLPA DeMaurice Smith is speaking on the way things were handled with the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders last April. A night that was suppose to be a culmination of all his success turned into a nightmare where he wasn’t chosen until day three of the draft.

"The NFL is run in the same way that our country is run… it's all about control and power."



On The Breakfast Club, DeMaurice Smith unpacks his new book Turf Wars while diving into NFL Unincorporated, Colin Kaepernick, and Shedeur Sanders.



Don’t miss this conversation—then… pic.twitter.com/nPPBM75Pew — Worldwide Speakers Group (@wwsgdc) September 9, 2025

Smith Calls It What It Is

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Smith who held the coveted position for 14 years (2009-23), didn’t hesitate to call Sanders draft slide what it is.

“I don’t know in your heart if you’re a racist, but I see what you do,” Smith said.

“The NFL does not have a soul … the employers have a soul. The NFL is run in the same way that our country is run. … It’s all about control and power,” he continued.

That was his response to being asked what he thought played a role in Sanders going from a projected first-round pick to a fifth-round pick. Smith’s response was in line with what many say, and that is it was a moved made by race.

In his new book, “Turf Wars,” Smith talks about Sanders, including his complicated evaluation and other NFL topics.

Nike Celebrates Shedeur Sanders debut. pic.twitter.com/OEYRf7Fgzi — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 9, 2025

Shedeur Shows Maturity Amidst Situation

Even with Sunday’s 13-10 home win over the Packers, which saw the team get its first win of the season, fans were booing starter Joe Flacco. Fans wanna see Sanders, and despite his not playing and not even dressing as the emergency quarterback, the former Colorado Buffaloes legend is taking it all in stride. Prior to Sunday’s game he talked to reporters about his current status on the roster.

“I have six games a week. I’m happy rather than having one game a week on weekends,” Sanders said.

Not bad for a guy that many believed needed humbling.

Sanders Ready For The Challenge

“This is something my dad used to say: ‘If you’re up there doing something every day, you better be getting better at it. So that’s how everything’s going. Everything we do in this building, it’s a learning thing. It’s learning every day. I’m in a great position to be sitting back, understanding the game plan, understanding everything that the NFL is,” the 23-year-old said.

“I’m ready for my opportunity whenever that happens. But in this time that I’m not out there physically playing, I would say I’m growing everywhere,” he added.

Despite his current situation, it sounds as if the Browns rookie is set on providing doubters wrong when given the opportunity.