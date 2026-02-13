‘She Chose To Try and Take Everything’: Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware Was Married Five Years To Woman Who Allegedly Tried To Steal His $60M Fortune

DeMarcus Ware is a Hall of Fame football player whose career was synonymous with high performance, class, leadership and dedication to the Dallas Cowboys star. One of the premier defensive forces of his era, Ware earned seven Pro Bowl selections and recorded 117 sacks – the most in franchise history at the time of his departure from the Lone Star State.

After retiring from the NFL, Ware found more success, transitioning into a plethora of fields including broadcasting, music projects, fitness ventures, and business investments. His transition into retirement has been seamless and successful, where so many struggle after life on the gridiron.

DeMarcus Ware Has Financial Dispute With Estranged Wife

Financial stability, even in retirement, didn’t come without its personal problems. When Ware’s wife unexpectedly filed for divorce, reports say she was seeking a majority chunk of the marital estate along with requests for extended spousal support to maintain her extravagant lifestyle.

Ware was firm and very specific when commenting on the ordeal prior to the favorable decision.

“As a husband, I placed complete trust in her and put my entire estate in her hands. But when we could no longer live together, she chose to try and take everything I had. I’m only asking for fairness on both sides. She deserves her share raising our family with care, but she cannot take everything I worked my entire life to build.”

Things got ugly quickly as court documents revealed disagreements concerning various real estate holdings, endorsement contracts, and other business ventures that Ware entered into post-retirement. He amassed a fortune of $30M in his career and his wife tried to take most of it.

Demarcus Ware’s Wife Reportedly Got 50% Of Everything

The case got so intense that financial experts were brought in to separate pre-marital assets from jointly accumulated property.

Fortunately for Ware, who still got taken to the bank, judges decided that valid documentation and the study of his structured investment accounts shows that significant portions of Ware’s wealth were independently managed or existed before he was married. Ultimately the court awarded Ware 50 percent of the jointly held assets, valuing the estate at approximately $60 million.

DeMarcus Ware’s Wife Wanted Lifetime Alimony

The courts denied lifetime alimony requests were denied, with only limited transitional support approved. The decision effectively preserved more than $30 million of Ware’s wealth if reports are true. Dollar amounts have not been disclosed or confirmed publicly by Ware or his ex-wife.

Through his legal team, Ware released a composed statement:

“I’ve always believed in fairness and accountability. I respected the process and trusted that the facts would speak for themselves. I’m grateful the outcome reflects that.”

Who Is DeMarcus Ware’s Wife?

Demarcus married Angela Marie Daniel on April 11, 2021. They dated for several years before getting engaged in December of 2020. She’s reportedly a fitness trainer and co-founder of 3Volt Fitness.

She was married to this man for less than six years and tried to take him for everything he earned prior to meeting him. Then she tried to divorce him and have him fit the bill for life so her and her new man can live in luxury. Dirty pool.

Wares First Wife Taniqua Gets $40K Per Month In Child Support

Ware was married before and came out on the wrong end of that deal. He has three children: two with his ex-wife Taniqua and one with his current wife Angela. Ware married his first wife Taniqua Ware in 2005 but later divorced in 2012. According to reports she receives a nice check of around $40,000 in child support as she has custody of their children. Taniqua has since remarried.

Fans React To Demarcus Ware Child Support Victory Over Ex-Wife Angela

Most fans saw this as another case of an athlete getting taken to the cleaners by an ex-wife or baby’s mother. And the courts make it very easy for them to do it.

“If you get rich fellas, do NOT get married,” one fan said. “There’s a thing called ‘life partners’ and it’s the same exact shyt minus the paperwork” “It’ bullsh*t she got $30M of his money. That’s not “fairness,” another fan noted.

Some fans disputed the amount of the settlement reported.

“People are putting inaccurate divorce settlement amounts in post, “another said.

Ware Responds Like A Champion Under Pressure: Same As His Playing Days

Ware, now in his 50s, escaped with half his assets, which under the circumstances can be looked at as a victory of sorts. In similar fashion to his all-around excellence on the field, Ware remained calm throughout the ordeal and now he can continue with his life in great financial standings and reaping the benefits of everything he’s earned through hard work, dedication, proper planning and performance.