‘Me And Mustard Got Into An Argument About It’: Deiondra Sanders’ Fiancé Jacquees Had Beef With Ella Mai, The Mother Of Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Son

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is preparing for life without son Shedeur and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. As rumors of his love life swirl, his oldest child, Deiondra, recently gave birth to Coach Prime’s first grandchild. The eldest of the legendary defensive back’s offspring is engaged to R&B singer Jacquees.



While, the two have had their share of public dustups, they’re still holding on. The aforementioned Jacquees has had his share of drama in the industry, including telling legendary R&B singer Keith Sweat that he’s the king of R&B. Also his back and forth with songstress Ella Mai who happens to be the girlfriend and mother of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum’s newest child.

Mike Epps Told Jacquees To Stop With All That "Eh Eh Eh" & Just Sing The Song 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Olz7jKCsvQ — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 27, 2025

Ella Mai And Jacquees Have Been At Odds For 7 Years

Before Ella Mai and the perennial All-NBA performer became an item in 2020, she and the “You” singer saw their friendship extremely compromised. It stems from Jacquees doing an unsanctioned remix of her hit song “Trip” that blew up, with many fans claiming it was better than the original. Things got so ugly that Jacquees was forced to remove it from both SoundCloud and YouTube, per a cease-and-desist from producer DJ Mustard of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” fame.

In a 2023 interview on “The Baller Alert Show,” Jacquees told the hosts, “I’m still blocked on Instagram and Twitter,” even after speaking to her at the annual Rock Nation Grammys Brunch.

During a late 2024 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Jacquees mentioned how things transpired between him, Ella Mai and the legendary producer.

“Me and Mustard got into an argument about it,” he said.

As far as his relationship with Ella Mai, whom he was once pretty close with, Jacquees mentioned that they don’t talk anymore and he doesn’t “check for her” but “he’s happy for her.”

He also said, “You date Jayson Tatum, he’s a great basketball player, and that’s it.”

Jayson Tatum hasn’t exactly kept his relationship with British singer Ella Mai private, but the pair has yet to publicly confirm their status.#MadameNoireHeadlines | Read More: https://t.co/bTyKXGAbh0

📸: Getty #JaysonTatum #EllaMai pic.twitter.com/DD5kDhmFdB — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) March 5, 2025

Ella Mai Supporting Tatum As Celtics Look To Repeat

For her 30th birthday which took place in November, the “Boo’d Up” singer released three songs, which many say are all dedicated to Tatum. She can also be seen sitting courtside often in support of Tatum as he and Celtics teammates look to repeat and add to the franchise’s NBA record 18 championships.



As the NBA playoffs approach, Tatum and his teammates are the slight favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy for a second consecutive season. This despite having the third-best record (45-18) in the league behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (53-10) and Oklahoma City Thunder (52-11).