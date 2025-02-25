“You’re Like a Roach That Won’t Leave That Family Alone”: Deiondra Sanders Accused Of Using “Daddy’s” Security To Avoid Fighting Fiancé Jacquees’ Sister

When Deiondra Sanders announced that her and boyfriend, R&B singer Jacquees were having a baby, her father, legendary NFL player and Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders wasn’t too thrilled about the prospects of being a grandfather and didn’t like the fact that his daughter, who has prior issues with Jacquees related to infidelity, was not marrying the father of her child.

Since that tumultuous time, Deion has had a change of heart and welcomed baby Snow into the family with open arms.

Deiondra Sanders allegedly got into a near brawl with the sister of her baby’s father, Jacques, but she says he daddy’s security detail protected her. (Getty Images/Instagram @deiondrasanders)

Until recently, the relationship between Deiondra and Jacquees seemed to be going well as the couple posts pics on social media from time to time updating people on their parenting journey.

Deiondra Sanders Salty, Banned From Fiancé’ Jacquees Video Shoot With Dej Loaf

Reports began to surface in early February that things between Deiondra Sanders and fiancé Jacquees may be on the rocks after he banned her from attending his video shoot with Dej Loaf.

Deiondra, known to speak her mind, took her beef to the internet when Jacquees shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Dej from the set of their shoot for their new single, “Favorite One.”

A fan questioned why Sanders was not present, and in response Deiondra commented, “Cause I wasn’t allowed.”

Sanders quickly deleted the remark, but doubled back on her unhappiness with the situation in a Tweet, writing, “I would never do sumn or be somewhere my fiancé can’t come. We a package deal. Lol.”

After her comments on Instagram went viral, she quickly got rid of the Twitter post as well. The rush of social media attention is just too much for people sometimes

Deiondra Sanders Reportedly Attacked By Fiancé Jacquees’ Sister

Now it looks like Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees’ sister may have had some heat online.

Things hit the fan when an explicit, adult content Twitter page tagged Deion’s oldest daughter and demanded that she “Talk about what just happened to you in Tennessee girl.”

The instigator then revealed that supposedly Jacquees’ sister tried to beat up Sanders.

“You ran to the back and he cursed you out. Your like a roach that won’t leave that family alone sis,” the user added.

Deiondra Sanders Claims “Daddy’s” Security Saved Her From Possible Beatdown

In a now-deleted tweet, Sanders responded to the woman, claiming that her daddy’s security came in and settled down the confrontation in a hurry.

“And let’s talk about once my daddy security came, n***as was scared to even be in the same room as me. I bet a h** know not to play with me now,” Sanders explained.

This situation continues to be messy, and Deion warned his daughter about rash decisions.

Deiondra has chronicled her struggles with giving birth and how Snow is a “miracle baby,” and that’s largely why Deion changes his hesitance with the situation shortly after his daughter revealed in a heartfelt post how important it was for her and other women battling conditions that challenge their ability to give birth to celebrate the moment.

Deiondra Sanders Considers Baby With Jacquees A Miracle Baby

“WE MADE IT Y’ALL. Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age (keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta … the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT.”

Jacquees’ Sister Miracle Texts Cryptic Response To Accusations Of Rift With Deiondra Sanders In Tennessee

Word is Jacquees has a sister named Miracle, who hasn’t addressed the accusation but did share a cryptic message on Instagram about protecting her family at all costs.

“No weapon formed against me or my family will prosper. Not in this life or the next. We are covered,” she wrote in the Instagram Story post.

We don’t know if the post is in relation to accusations of her attempting to attack Deion’s daughter, but the timing of the post does raise suspicions that there really was some kind of altercation between Deiondra and her fiancé’s sister.

Deiondra Had Beef With Jacquees’ Mom In Past

This isn’t the first time Deiondra has had ghetto love issues with her new family members. She previously accused Jacquees’ mother Rosie of stealing money from her own son.

“Ms. Rosie better stop playing with me. Nobody is off limits now,” she wrote in another quickly-deleted social media post last week.

Jacquees, who expressed how grateful he was to be in the Sanders’ circle of trust, hasn’t commented on the drama and will probably remain out of it after that phone call from Deion.