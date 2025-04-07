‘He Does Not Take a Back Seat to Anybody’: Deion Sanders Says Son Shilo Won’t Be Returning Mercedes-Benz Despite Reports Of Missed Payments 

Colorado Buffaloes star safety Shilo Sanders is fresh off of running a solid 4.52 40-yard dash at the school’s first ever NFL Showcase. Shilo was joined by top five prospects Travis Hunter and brother Shedeur Sanders who both performed admirably for scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

In retrospect, it was also an opportunity for the hard-hitting leader of the Buffaloes “headache gang” to take his mind off of his alleged car troubles.

Shilo Sanders In Car Trouble?

Early last week reports broke that Shilo had defaulted on his 2023 Mercedes-Benz and owed $7K in past due payments. Following the showcase, Coach Prime addressed the elephant in the room, and as usual he didn’t hold back.

Mercedes-Benz wants car back from Deion Sanders' son Shilo after alleged defaulthttps://t.co/0IzlSiBmja — This Is The Conversation Project (@th_conversation) April 2, 2025

Deion Switches To Dad Mode

One thing Deion has always done is separate coach from dad, and this instance was no different. Per usual, he cleaned the situation up.

“I know some other bull junk came out (this week). But he fulfilled all his financial obligations.”

“‘These issues appear to have risen due to disruptions in the payment process … following the termination of Mr. Sanders’ online account access,’” Deion said, quoting from a statement from his son’s lawyer.

“So he’s good. He’s good,” Deion added.

According to the legendary defensive back, all is well as pertains to Shilo’s car issues. This despite Mercedes-Benz seeking to find the whereabouts of the luxury vehicle and wanting to repossess it for non-payment.

Deion Praises Shilo

Often overlooked with brother Shedeur and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on the same roster, Shilo performed admirably this season. Known for his hard hitting and willingness to come and support in the running game, the showcase was an opportunity for him to improve his draft stock. And, according to his dad, he did that.

“I’m pretty sure he surprised a lot of you guys with his 40 time today, and I’m so darn proud of him,” Deion Sanders said. “He does not take a back seat to his brothers. He does not take a back seat to anybody. He’s a worker. He’s a go-getter and he’s a dog. He’s a doer. I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he’s a great young man.”

Shilo finished with the season with 67 tackles (44 solo), two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one sack.