‘You Would Think He Had Ten Toes’: Shelomi Sanders Has Jokes For Coach Prime and Risks No. 1 Child Ranking After 1.3 Mile Run

As Deion Sanders returns to health and his sons Shedeur and Shilo chase their NFL dreams, Deion’s youngest child, daughter Shelomi Sanders has become his workout partner. Shelomi, a junior guard for Alabama A&M women’s basketball team is looking to gain more playing time after averaging 1.2 points per game in just 3.9 minutes per game.

Deion Sanders & Daughter Shelomi Run 1.3 miles: Shelomi Has Toe Jokes

The father and daughter were together this week, apparently on Deion’s Colorado compound off the lake, and posted a video following the 1.3-mile run.

“His favorite child here. No. 1 child here,” said Shelomi, before side-eyeing her Dad to make sure he confirms her standing as the favorite child in the Sanders kids rankings. “We just ran 1.3 miles.” “You ran. I did the best I could,” Deion interrupted. “He ran-walked. He did good. He’s getting kind of fast. You would think he had ten toes the way he was moving,” Shelomi joked

Deion is used to this kind of ribbing from his daughter, only replying, “ I started to say something. I started to say something,” before Shelomi hugged him with a big smile and said, ‘Good ole’ Dad.’ Deion had another trick up his sleeve in response to his daughter’s foul sense of humor ‘Kids ranking come out today, just so you know,” said Deion in a sinister tone. Shelomi looked at him remembering that she just ragged on his toes and chuckled, “What that mean?”

All jokes aside, it’s great to see Coach Prime back in the saddle, running, working his way back to full strength. The 1.3 mile distance is impressive, considering Coach Prime has been battling diabetes, blood clots and other health problems and has had several major surgeries that have left him with two less toes and half a calf.

Despite all of the serious moments and media opinion regarding his sons, Shelomi has always been a jokester and a light on a family that often has to face the darkness of jealousy, slanderous attempts and unfair criticism.

Throughout all of the drama, Coach Prime and his family stay tight and true. The unfathomable draft drop to the fifth round suffered by Shedeur and Deion’s medical challenges as he prepares for his first season at Colorado without Shedeur and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter have been heavy burdens.

Recently at Big 12 media day, when hearing of the $28M NIL pot that Texas Tech was working with, Sander suggested there should be a cap on NIL money as to avoid a situation where only a few teams can actually recruit the top players and compete for championships.

Whether he’s standing on ten toes or eight, Coach Prime is always going to participate and voice his opinion on the changing landscape of college football.

Shedeur Sanders Shines In Cleveland Browns Camp & The Community

According to reports, Shedeur is outplaying the other Cleveland Browns potential starting quarterbacks and he’s been embraced by the community from Day 1. Just recently Sanders hosted a fundraising event for the residents of the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood on Wednesday for those who were affected by a tragic fire on June 23.

Shedeur Sanders may have fallen in the NFL Draft to the 5th round, but he is winning the hearts and minds of Cleveland Browns fans on and off the field.



On the field at their mandatory mini camp in June, Shedeur went 41-for-53 with nine touchdowns and one interception during… pic.twitter.com/OZsyaIeSKB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 17, 2025

Sanders said during his introductory press conference that he would be “more involved in the community,” and he hasn’t disappointed. One of the main goals of this most recent event was to unify the community after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex in late June killed one man and destroyed more than 40 units.

The Garden Valley Fun Fest included free food from food trucks, free haircuts, games and other activities. Sanders and Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., reportedly took pictures and socialized with fans for hours before putting together “an impromptu game of football with kids.”

“I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back,” Sanders said, according to News 5 Cleveland.

It seems, the Sanders family has weathered another storm, and you can always count on Shelomi AKA” Bossy” to put a smile on her father’s face, regardless of what’s going on around them.