“Shouldn’t There Be Penalties?” | Deion Sanders Laughs At Bombshell Report Accusing His Colorado Football Program of Mimicking Grand Theft Auto with Fights, Money and Guns 

Since Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in December 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has become a lightning rod for storylines.

From day one Coach Prime pushed the envelope, telling players to immediately enter the portal, while also introducing son Shedeur as the program’s starting quarterback in his first interaction with the team.

Deion Sanders isn’t losing any sleep over bombshell report from Athlon sports about his football program. (Credit: Screenshot/60Min)

Never one to shy away from the camera, Sanders shouted things like “we comin’ and “I ain’t hard to find.”

That approach, along with Sanders’ star power, has brought plenty of talent to the Rocky Mountains, but not everyone sings the praises of the two-time Super Bowl champion and 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

In fact, following their exits, some former players have taken shots at how Coach Prime runs his program. A former Buffaloes player who wishes to remain anonymous recently told Athlon Sports in a bombshell report that the program was like the popular video game Grand Theft Auto, which features a bevy of things like fights, guns “and money floating around.”

It also mentioned physical fights and altercations, as well as bullying amongst teammates.

That’s something that Coach Prime immediately dismissed by calling it all palter (lies).

Coach Prime Chuckles At Accusations

One thing for sure and two things for certain, Coach Prime isn’t gonna miss the opportunity to express himself for everyone to see. The former Eddie Robinson Award-winning coach did just that as he addressed the bevy of accusations being hurled about his program.

“When are we gonna address all these lies? That’s when they know you’re doing well: when they start lying,” Sanders said in a video released this week with a clip captured by “Zero 2 Sixty with Matt McChesney.”

“Shouldn’t there be penalties? Shouldn’t there be some kind of ramifications? Jordan Seaton and Savion had a fight that got bloody?” the coach said to laughs.

“Nevertheless, we got the highest GPA we’ve had in the history of the school the last two semesters. I wonder how they do that?”

That’s something to definitely be proud for Coach Prime, that’s the ultimate goal to have your student-athletes performing at not just a high level on the gridiron but also in the classroom.

Lawsuit Coming?

From the sounds, Sanders doesn’t seem to worried about the accusations being spewed about his program.

In actuality it wouldn’t be smart for the Buffaloes program to file a lawsuit if all their ducks aren’t in a row. One also has to wonder if the anonymous player who was willing to tell all of that is saying this from a place of resentment or telling the truth. For Athlon Sports to be willing to run the story makes you believe that at least some of the things he mentioned actually happened, didn’t they?

In all likelihood, we shouldn’t expect to see a lawsuit against the anonymous player or former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who shared similar sentiments upon his departure after one season in the Boulder.

Can’t Go 4-8 Again

The Coach Prime era got off to a great start last season with the Buffaloes going 3-0, including a surprising win at then-national runner-up TCU. Things quickly unraveled, and the team went 1-8 the rest of the way. Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked over 60 times, and the team as a whole just wasn’t physical, talented or coached well enough to win but one of their final nine games.

That forced Sanders to once again tap into the transfer portal, where he upgraded his offensive and defensive lines with size, experience and toughness. That was the glaring weakness for the Buffaloes in 2023, and if they can sure up those two areas the team has enough skill position talent to win eight to nine games and qualify for a bowl game.