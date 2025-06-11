‘I Can Assure You All That Everything Is OKAY!’: Deion Sanders Breaks Silence About Serious Mystery Illness That Has Him Putting All His Faith In The Almighty

Earlier this week, when news broke of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders‘ mysterious illness that has him bed-ridden in his Texas home while the college football summer preparation ramps up for his Colorado Buffaloes, the sports world poured out with well wishes and optimism.

Deion Sanders. Jr. said his dad was “feeling well” in a YouTube post, but didn’t share any other information.

Deion Sanders Addresses Mysterious Illness That Has Him Bed-Ridden

Finally on Wednesday, Sanders addressed his health situation Wednesday on social media. He assured the public that “everything is OKAY” and that he would provide a full update on his health upon his return to campus in Boulder.

Sanders, 57, uncharacteristically missed CU’s annual slate of summer football camps that commenced last week, even though those duties are listed as an official part of his employment contract with CU. The $54M contract elevated Coach Prime to one of the nation’s high-rollers at the position, with an annual salary of roughly $10M.

USA TODAY Sports reported Monday that the timing of his return to campus was unclear, based on what his son Deion Jr. said on a YouTube livestream on Sunday.

Deion Sr. thanked his supporters Wednesday on social media site X.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders Sr. wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!”

He didn’t give a date for his return.

“I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated with our program,” Sanders wrote. “When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.” Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders Discussed His Illness On Podcast

Sanders Sr. confirmed that he had a personal medical issue on the “Say What Needs To Be Said” podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in late May.

“I hope you’re feeling better,” Samuel said to Sanders, before suggesting that he try fasting. Sanders responded by saying “what I’m dealing with right now is a whole other level” while also mentioning his resilience after losing about 14 pounds.

Whatever it is, the subliminal messages really have people worried, so it’s good that Deion has reached out and assured everyone that he is returning to campus soon. No specific date was mentioned.

While Sanders rebounds from this temporary setback, the Colorado machine continues to roll on. Last week, CU hosted separate camps for high school football players and eligible high school graduates. CU also held a youth camp this week.

That’s why Sanders lobbied for his coaches to secure pay raises as well, because it takes a staff of superstars and plenty of talent to build a national championship-caliber team.

CU Trainer Lauren Askevold Has Been Assisting Coach Prime’s Latest Health Scare

We are all familiar with Coach Prime’s battle with blood clots that resulted in a loss of two toes and a “portion of his left calf, according to reports.

We also know how Deion would cart himself around the field and lead just as powerfully in Jackson State’s last season, while still healing from the operations.

Deion Jr.’s YouTube channel didn’t show his dad, but CU athletic trainer Lauren Askevold has reportedly been at his estate in Texas, which suggests Sanders is having more leg issues. Askevold has assisted Sanders in treating his legs since he was first diagnosed with the condition in 2021 and all throughout his medical challenges.

Fans On Social Media Concerned With Health Of Deion Sanders

“That energy right there—faith over fear, purpose over pressure. You can feel the covering all over you. God’s not done with you, and you moving like it. We locked in with you, Coach. Keep glorifying Him in all you do. Boulder ain’t ready. Rest up, world needs you now that the boys are grown and on their own,” said one fan. FS1 host Emmanuel Ocho said: “Love you brother,” followed by heart emojis.

“Be well Prime! You are too much of an inspiration for so many, you are a change agent for college football and you’re doing it the right way. I love the light you show to all who have never been in coaching, not only showing x’s and o’s, but the leadership and relationships too,” encouraged another fan

For now, we have to sit and wait and hope for the best until Deion is ready to reveal his illness.