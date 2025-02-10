“WE MADE IT Y’ALL”: Deion Sanders’ Family Is Going Through Critical Transformation As His Kids Make Own Paths In Life

Deion Sanders and his future Top 5 pick Shedeur Sanders stole the show at NFL Honors this past week, much to the excitement of Deion’s oldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders. However, Shedeur might be in the spotlight with his dad as he approaches his big moment of NFL draft night, but Coach Prime’s first grandson, Snow is still the new star of the family.

He’s a gift to his mom, whose medical challenges made having a child more like a miracle.

The Arrival Of Baby Snow Marks Another Sanders Transition, This Time For Daughter Deiondra

In an Instagram post back in March of 2024, Sanders’ 31-year-old daughter Deiondra Sanders announced that she’s expecting her first child with her partner, Jacquees. The R&B musician also expressed his excitement on his own Instagram post, featuring a photo of him kissing Deiondra’s belly.

Deiondra Sanders and R&B singer Jacquees are celebrating the sixth-month birthday of their child Snow. (Instagram/Deiondrasanders)

The “You” singer, 29, included the photo within a carousel of snapshots and videos of the couple on vacation together. “My definition of real LOVE 🙏🏾♾️❤️,” he captioned the post.

Once baby Snow arrived, mom has been putting in major work, and she reached the sixth-month milestone this month and Deiondra celebrated the baby that changed her life.

“Snow Snow The one that changed my life,” she tweeted over the weekend. It’s a sentiment every parent understands.

Deiondra Sanders’ Struggles To Have Baby Celebrated As Sanders Family Triumph

“When people ask me what do I do. I’M A MOM. I was blessed enough to be that full time,” Deiondra Sanders said, making it clear to her social media family that motherhood should be considered a job and for her it’s a demanding calling.

Deiondra also posted a study showing that motherhood is a 98-hour workweek, which is the equivalent of two and a half full-time jobs. So that’s the grind she’s been on since Snow arrived on Aug. 9, 2024.

To mark the occasion, Snow’s birthday was a party, decked out with colorful balloons. Going against the current desire for celebrity parents to throw their kids on social media for clicks, Deiondra made sure to keep Snow’s face covered with a love emoji.

Deiondra Sanders Celebrates National Cesarean Day: Deion Didn’t Want To Be Grandpa At First

On National Cesarean Day (Jan. 14) Deiondra reflected on her journey and all of the obstacles encountered enroute to bringing her son into the world.



In her first Instagram post after becoming a mom, she held nothing back:

“WE MADE IT Y’ALL. Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age (keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta … the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT.”

Initially, Deion expressed some hesitation about becoming a grandfather as Deiondra and Jacquees’ relationship went through its own drama.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Sanders confessed, also admitting that he can’t find a thing to be excited about when it comes to transitioning into grandparenthood.

“I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her 30s to give me this gift of life,” he said. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Deiondra Sanders Overcame High Risk Pregnancy

Deiondra had had a series of health complications in the past, and in a post expressed how proud she is to “give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation.”

“Even though this was not planned or expected, this is something that God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote.

“I’m having my baby for the four myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out of the first trimester.”

The reality star added that she had her baby “for the 7 current fibroids that surround my uterus to this day” and “the high-risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry.”

She also revealed that she experienced bleeding “every day” in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Deion Sanders eventually embraced his daughter’s miracle and all she risked to bring his first grandchild into the mix.

“I was gon say Dang that Doctor look like @jacquees,” Deion joked in the comments after his daughter announced the birth of Snow. “Proud of y’all. Keep him before God and God will keep him before us.

Deion Sanders’ Entire Family Is Growing Up, Making Own Way

The entire Sanders family has gone through a series of transitions in the past season. Deion, Shilo and Shedeur left Jackson State, pissing off an entire HBCU culture and lifted the Colorado program out of the depths and into the national spotlight. Shedeur is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks chosen in the 2025 draft, and Shilo expects to be drafted too.

Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders left Colorado and went to ball at Alabama A&M. Deion didn’t like that either, but everybody is grown now in the Sanders family – except Snow.

After all of the work, Sanders was able to get away for the first time without her son, as she and her fiancé, Jacquees, embarked on a special getaway to ring in the New Year and reaffirm their commitment.

Meanwhile, Deion is in full grandpa mode, while keeping his distance from his ex-wife Pilar. Remember how Deion wouldn’t walk with her and the boys on Senior Day?

Deion has been all in promising and preparing a place for his grandson to play. Prime shared a video on Instagram driving and captioning it:

“Gotta find a place for Snow … I gotta find a place to put the playground for the baby. I’m thinking about like cutting into those bushes right there and having it.”

There’s ALOT going on in the Sanders Family as they continue to build the empire.