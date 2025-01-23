“That’s My Work Boo”: Deion Sanders and Co-Host Rocsi Diaz Deny “Getting It On,” But They Do Have A Situation

Deion Sanders has been busy handling football business at Colorado and family business with his sons preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. With all of those things on his plate, Deion Sanders’ new talk show on Tubi, “We Got Time Today,” with Rocsi Diaz has blown up, leading to speculation that the two are a couple, based upon the natural chemistry displayed and growing popularity of the show.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Split In 2023

Sanders hasn’t been seriously linked to another woman since his split with longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds. Edmonds, a successful businesswoman, broke up with Coach Prime back in 2023 as he began his Colorado journey.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! 🙏🏽❤️,” Edmonds announced.

Shortly after that breakup, according to reports, Sanders was linked to Qiana Aviles, a self-proclaimed entrepreneur with over 223,000 followers on Instagram.

Since then, however, Deion’s dating life has been quiet, fueling the speculation that fans created concerning him and his co-host relationship.

Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz Shoot Down Dating Rumors

Dating back to October, Rocsi was bombarded with questions about her relationship with Sanders.

“We are not dating,” was her response, but it didn’t stop people from speculating.

It got to the point where they had to address it in the latest episode.



Coach prime said he ain’t hitting it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3gYZBnTGg8 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 22, 2025

“Can you say that part about you and I again, so they understand it,” Deion asked Diaz.

“Why don’t you say it for the people at home,” she responded, before Deion looked into camera and got serious.

“Rocsi and I…We ain’t getting it on, alright? It ain’t happening,” Coach Prime blurted out.

“It won’t happen,” added Rocsi.

Deion Sanders Says Rocsi Is His Work Boo

But Deion couldn’t leave it there, adding, “that’s my work boo,”

Deion Sanders and Rocsi’s show has been a home run for Tubi, which was once known as a stomping ground for old movies, homemade movies, low budget films and ghetto classics.

Deion’s coming off a great season at Colorado. From the awards his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter brought home to the social media attention that the Sanders family, Hunter and everyone associated with them has gotten from Leanna Lenee to Deion’s new grandchild Snow.

Anything Deion touches pretty much turns to gold right now. That’s why Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at least had to speak to Deion about becoming head coach of the franchise.

Rocsi has over 20 years in the business and started at the bottom as a grunt worker for street teams and through her grind she got promoted to radio and then became best known from her time spent as a co-host on BET’s music video countdown program “106 & Park” from 2006–2012. She was then a correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight” from 2012–2014.

She’s also done some acting, but she hasn’t been in the limelight for a minute and this show is an example of her professionalism and charisma, which hasn’t lost a beat.

Social media is always on the hunt for drama, and if people think Deion and Rocsi are booking up to help the show’s ratings, then why not let the speculation roll. No matter how many times they deny it, someone will choose to believe otherwise because it’s a way more dramatic and enticing storyline that way.