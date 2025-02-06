“Using His Life As Message For Those Younger Generations:” DeAndre Hopkins’ First Super Bowl Is His Last Heroic Gift Of Inspiration

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the players whose journey to Super Bowl 59 is an inspirational and motivational tale for any young person facing challenges and doubts in life.

Hopkins has had some tragedies that he’s turned into triumph, and the struggles of his youth have transformed into a Hall of Fame career and a treasure trove of life lessons that he can share.

As he prepares for his first Super Bowl, D-Hop sent a heartfelt message on social media to kids living in underserved conditions with what they feel are bleak futures.

To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the… — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 3, 2025

“To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up.”

Hopkins has spent 12 glorious seasons in the NFL, amassing close to 13,000 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He’s had four 100+ reception seasons.

Stephen Weatherly Foundation Gives Props To DeAndre Hopkins’ Strength

Former NFL defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly understands how much relatable role models mean to young people who start life behind the eight ball.

Weatherly joined The Shadow League “Locker Room” to share some of his knowledge for the game and his thoughts on Hopkins’ message to young kids.

According to the organization’s website: “The Stephen Weatherly Foundation initiatives focus on empowering youth in various communities. Our initiatives create opportunities where kids can connect with their community, step outside their comfort zone, and grow as a person.”

After launching the youth football camp and a reading program in partnership with KIPP schools, Weatherly wanted to extend his impact and started his foundation in 2020.

“I knew (Hopkins) was a great athlete, but I did not know much about his personal story until he left the Houston Texans and that’s what I learned about his mother being blind,” Weatherly said. “Once I learned that story about how she lost her vision and everything that went with it. I said, “This is a strong dude.”

He’s known as one of the most sure-handed and toe-dragging masters of the snatch in NFL history. And he got it out of the mud.

“So to that message I can say that a lot of kids from dealing with my foundation, kids from violent homes are often told that they are going to repeat some pattern or are destined to repeat some type of doomsday scenario. And that’s a lot to put on a kid.”

Weatherly Understands Power Of The Young Mind and How It Can Blossom

Weatherly, a former NFL defensive lineman, who played for the Vikings, Panthers, Broncos and Browns from 2016-22, is also a graduate of Vanderbilt University and his intellectual tank is always on full. His first and middle names are a tribute to his high academic grandmother, who received degrees from both MIT and Harvard. Weatherly is a gifted chess player who can solve a Rubik’s Cube, and plays six instruments.

“To see someone who has been in a situation similar if not worse than theirs, get to the highest point within their field. That’s motivational,” Weatherly said. “So, I appreciate D Hop acknowledging where he’s from and where he’s going and using his life as a message for those younger generations.” Weatherly continued: “I appreciate him for doing that because it’s true, often those kids hear that they are destined to repeat those cycles and D Hop is saying, ‘nah you don’t have too, you can actually be the best in anything you want to be. Look at me with football.’”

DeAndre Hopkins Will Wear Deceased Fathers Mink Jacket On Super Sunday

The future Hall of Fame wide receiver said he was one of those kids and he overcame plenty of obstacles. During Super Bowl Week he told a moving story about a Super Bowl tribute he had planned through fashion for his father, who passed away over 30 years ago.

DeAndre Hopkins got emotional when asked about his outfit on Sunday.



He said that his dad left him a Mink Jacket when he passed away — to wear either when D-Hop got married or when he made it to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/xSloyWaWM8 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 4, 2025

“My dad died in 1992 and one of the things he left me was a mink jacket. I always said I would wear that mink jacket to the wedding or the Super Bowl, whichever one happens first. I’m not married, so I’m gonna wear my Daddy’s pink jacket.”

DeAndre Hopkins and Blind Mom Overcome Past Trauma

DeAndre Hopkins’ mother Sabrina Greenlee also has a story of strength that is well documented. His mom lost her eyesight due to domestic violence involving another woman and a man she was dating.

Greenlee described the incident in a past interview:

“The young lady was in her kitchen boiling a concoction of bleach and liquid red devil,” Greenlee said. “So she was boiling this concoction as he’s outside talking to me. She runs out and she dashes this concoction onto me.”

D Hop’s mom overcame that horrific experience and still supports him and tries to attend every game.

I struggle every day to not let my admiration for Deandre Hopkins force me into rooting for the Chiefs.



This video doesn’t make it any easier pic.twitter.com/vzRNvD6I2a — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) February 4, 2025

These are great messages that should be promoted more often in the media. The wins that players have off the field and the everyday struggles that give us an understanding of why this particular athlete is truly special. Expect Hopkins to have a huge impact on the Kansas City offense as he looks to close out his career as a champion.