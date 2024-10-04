“Jaws and Paws”: Daughter of Sacramento Kings $700M Owner Vivek Ranadivé Is Raising Wolves and Dating Former NBA Journeyman Jeremy Lamb

Jeremy Lamb was a journeyman as a pro basketball player, but he’s seriously upgraded in retirement, positioning himself to take over the $700M fortune of Sacramento King’s owner Vivek Ranadivé‘.

How Sway?

The Sacramento Kings have missed the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons from 2006-23, and just recently seem to be finally moving into that caliber under owner Vivek Ranadivé, who purchased the team in 2013.

Ranadivé’s heavily based analytic approach was often criticized early in his ownership, but it’s finally bearing fruit.

In fact, things have gotten so good that Ranadivé even made his daughter Anjali the GM of the franchise’s G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings, a position she stepped down from in January.

At the time of the move Ranadivé became the first woman to lead an NBA G-League team.

Anjali Ranadivé, Daughter Of Kings Owner, Dating Former Kings Player Jeremy Lamb

Nine months after stepping down, Ranadivé gave some insight into why she has no time to run her Dad’s G-League team. She’s head over heels for an NBA player and has revealed that she’s doing well in her love life.

The heir to her father’s fortune is dating former NBA and Kings player Jeremy Lamb. The lovebirds recently took to social media to show their affection for another.

Ranadivé posted a photo of herself, Lamb and her wolves from her foundation called “Jaws and Paws” with the caption “My pack,” a reference to the three animals in the picture.

Lamb also posted a video of the couple riding and singing the lyrics to “I’m Outside” by North Carolina-born emcee DaBaby. In another public display of affection, the two shared a kiss, pretty much signaling to the world that they’re definitely an item. Ranadivé even commented on the video, telling Lamb this in the comments:

“I love you tater.”

Can we say mushy?

Prior to her trying her hand at running her dad’s G-League squad, Anjali was pursuing a music career and her dad’s arena was her stage.

Lamb And Ranadivé’s Dating Timeline Uncertain

While there was no recollection of the two dating during Lamb’s time with the Stockton Kings as Ranadivé ran the daily operations, many believe they’ve been dating since then. Either way, they seem to be happy and enjoying each other. Ranadivé stepped down from her GM position earlier this year to focus on gaining her Ph.D and to dedicate more of her time to her aforementioned foundation.

As for Lamb he’s got plenty of free time following a 10-year NBA career that saw him play for the likes of the Thunder, Hornets, Pacers, and Kings.

Lamb Had Solid College and NBA Career

As a true freshman Lamb was a key member of the Connecticut Huskies’ 2011 NCAA championship squad, who were led by star guard Kemba Walker. Lamb went on to become the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Rockets but was traded to the OKC Thunder prior to the season. For his career he averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and two assists per game.

All in all, Lamb had a solid NBA career, and he is grateful for the opportunity basketball has afforded him. Now, Lamb, who was released by the Kings in 2023, is positioning himself to make more money with this new relationship than the $53M he made throughout his NBA career. Talk about a retirement upgrade.

“Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn’t come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything.”

Maybe even his future heiress wife.