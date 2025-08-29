‘Promising To Repay Them From His NFL Annuity’: Former $40M NFL Player Buster Skrine Charged With Using Dating Apps To Swindle Women In $300K Fraud Scheme

Darryl “Buster” Skrine amassed over $40M as an NFL cornerback, most notably with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Now he’s facing 18 charges in connection with what Georgia police are calling an “extensive financial fraud scheme.“

Retired NFL player Darryl "Buster" Skrine was arrested in Georgia for allegedly scamming women he met on dating apps out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund a lavish lifestyle.



What Is Darryl “Buster” Skrine Being Charged With?

Skrine’s charges in Georgia are:

Five counts of FT

Five counts of identity fraud

Three counts of deposit account fraud

Three counts of criminal attempt – theft by taking

Two counts of theft by taking

Investigators suspect there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Skrine conned women from dating sites by developing a relationship with them and then pretending to have financial issues, authorities said.

It was a devious and predatorial way of life. Officers with the Roswell Police Department said they received a report in July from a female victim who accused Skrine of financially exploiting her.

Former NFL Player Buster Skrines Arrested For Scamming Women

On the morning of Wednesday, August 27, RPD detectives served search and arrest warrants at a home associated with Skrine on Pine Grove Rd. in Roswell. Skrine was arrested without incident and charged with multiple counts of deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft.

“Investigators learned that Skrine had been targeting multiple women through online dating platforms,” police wrote in a news release Aug. 27. “Once he had established a relationship with them, Skrine would tell the victims a fictitious story about his financial troubles and ask them for money, promising to repay them from his NFL annuity.”

According to Sports website Spotrac Skrine’s total earnings (2011 to 2022) was over $40 million. In a four season span playing with the NY Jets, he earned $25 million, before playing with the Chicago Bears, and finishing his career with the Tennessee Titans.



Buster Skrines Scammed Several Women Out Of $300,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

The former NFL player is accused of working a hustle on three women from North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin. He was able to swindle them for a combined $300,000 to fund a “lavish lifestyle.” Police said he spent their money on travel, Airbnb stays and gift cards.

Skrine didn’t limit his illegal schemes to exploiting women. In addition to his charges in Georgia, Skrine is also a fugitive according to Canadian authorities due to his involvement in a $100,000 check fraud scheme, police said.

Police Arrest Darryl Buster Skrines In Toronto Airport: He Flees To U.S.

The police pinched Skrine in August 2023 at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to the Durham Regional Police Service. In April 2024, he was transferred to a different correctional facility and granted bail on the condition he wear a GPS monitor, while fighting the fraud charges police said. Fearing incarceration, Skrine used the judges mercy as an opportunity to flee. He skipped a court date in May 2024, cut off his ankle monitor and fled to the U.S., according to authorities.

Police in Georgia said they will work to ensure Skrine faces justice in Canada.

Who Is Darryl “Buster” Skrine?

Buster Skrine was an NFL cornerback who retired in 2022 after 11 seasons and 158 games, finishing his career with 590 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions and 88 passes defended.