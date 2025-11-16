“I Made Sure Not To Wear All White” | Giants Player Darius Slayton Proposes To Track World Champion Girlfriend Anna Hall

The New York Giants are currently mired in another long season, one that’s seen the firing of head coach Brian Daboll along with season-ending injuries to star wideout Malik Nabers and standout rookie Cam Skattebo. With the team sitting at (2-8) entering their bye week after blowing big leads in losses at Denver and Chicago, now’s a great time to catch their collective breath and try to finish out strong under interim head coach Mike Kafka.



Led by dynamic rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Wandale Robinson, who leads the team with 53 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns, the offense has had some moments. The hope coming out of the bye is that they figure out how to get speedy wideout Darius Slayton and the aforementioned Dart on the same page. Slayton, along with stud defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, are the team’s longest-tenured players having both been drafted in 2019.

Slayton Makes It Official

Slayton, the former Auburn Tigers pass catcher has 23 reception for 343 yards but no touchdowns. And while he’s failed to touch paydirt on the gridiron, he recently scored a huge yes on the track from girlfriend Anna Hall, the reigning United States heptaphlon world champion. Adding to the moment was Slayton proposed where he met the track star, on the track.

In an Instagram video that’s since gone viral, Slayton can be seen down on bended knee asking for Hall’s hand in marriage. He even joked about it saying..

“I made sure not to wear all white.”

The couple made their relationship official in November 2024 by sharing photos of each other on their separate Instagram pages.

Hall’s Overjoyed While Slayton’s Teammates Chime In

The 24-year-old track superstar shared the video with this caption….

“‘My whole entire heart. In the exact place we first met i got to say yes to me & you forever ❤️.”

Not long after the video posted Skattebo and Dart, who are two of the biggest personalities on the Giants roster, chimed in.

“Congratulations baby !!!!!❤️,” as only the jokester Skattebo can do.

Dart added: “Mom and Dad❤️.”

Dart is poking fun at Slayton and Hall being older than the now 22-year-old rookie first rounder by way of Ole Miss.

Hall Has 2028 Olympics In Her Sights

Now engaged, it’s safe to say that Hall will be focused on marrying Slayton while also prepping for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. By winning the 2025 heptathlon World Championship in September, Hall became the first American woman to do so since the legendary Jackie Joyner-Kersee did it in 1993.

After capturing gold, Hall told NBC Sports this…

“The USA does make great heptathletes. So, it really means the world to be able to bring the title back home where it belongs.”

After winning silver in the 2023 championships, Hall didn’t medal in 2024, in fact she finished fifth as she was still dealing with lingering effects from a knee injury. In the aftermath of her struggles in 2024, Hall didn’t let it break her, and her comments let you know she was built to handle adversity.

“When something goes wrong, there’s something better coming if you just stay faithful.”

A gold medal and marriage proposal later sounds like she knew what she was talking about.