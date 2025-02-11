‘How Does Someone Have That Many Previous Charges and Free?’: Danette Colbert, Suspect In Tragedy Of Super Bowl Reporter Adan Manzano, Pleaded Guilty In 2019, 2017, and 2015

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Adan Manzano, a rising star in media for Telemundo KC, who traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl, continue to take shape, and emerging details suggests the 27-year-old, who lost his wife nine months prior to a tragic car accident, was the victim of an experienced con woman known for drugging her victims.

Since the arrest of Danette Colbert, Kenner police have been contacted by people claiming to be her victims or individuals reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances, according to the department.

Police will investigate the complaints and turn over the information to appropriate jurisdictions, the department confirmed.

While Manzano’s daughter has to deal with the tragedy of losing both parents in a year’s span, the alleged perpetrator Colbert is still in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in New Orleans, where she awaits criminal proceedings.

Days later and with the Super Bowl excitement done, social media has opinions on the tragedy involving the 27-year-old reporter.

Danette Colbert became a prime suspect in reporter Adan Manzano's death when she was caught on camera leaving his hotel room early Wednesday morning and his credit cards were found at her residence.

Police have also seized multiple electronic devices and investigators have identified other locations where Colbert and Manzano were allegedly seen together in New Orleans. Reviewing video surveillance footage in those areas is also a priority at this time, according to investigators.

According to Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley, who spoke during a press conference Friday, Colbert became a prime suspect in Manzano’s death when she was caught on camera leaving Manzano’s hotel room early Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Keith Conley: ‘She’s Definitely a Career Criminal” With Same Playbook: Manzano’s Credit Cards Found

It got worse, when investigators discovered Manzano’s cellphone and credit card while searching Colbert’s home, Conley said. Police knew they were dealing with a brazen woman who fraudulently used Manzano’s credit cards at “several stores in the New Orleans area,” the chief added.

As the tragedy unfolds, we are discovering that Colbert has quite the criminal history, which includes “two instances where she drugged a victim and stole his access device and cards”, Conley said.

She has a consistent playbook, with both incidents occurring in 2022 in Las Vegas, on July 9 and Jan. 17, and involved Colbert reportedly hooking up with men at casinos, either drugging or assaulting them, and then robbing them of more than $50,000 worth of cash, thousands of dollars in casino chips, expensive jewelry, and other credit card or electronic devices where currency is accessible, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“She plays a confidence game. She’s definitely a career criminal,” the chief said. “All of her crimes are against persons, such as access device frauds (such as illegal use of credit and debit cards), simple robberies, thefts, things of that nature.”

Reportedly both cases were later dismissed because the victims did not want to testify in court, which is understandable in such kinds of embarrassing crimes where married men or professional men with reputations at stake get caught up in a situation they morally shouldn’t have been in to begin with.

Apparently, she keeps doing it, because she’s never been held accountable.

All charges against Colbert were dropped in October 2022 after being charged with two counts of administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony and two counts of felony theft, without a clear reason from prosecutors according to The Times-Picayune.

In wake of the tragedy Telemundo KC released a statement about the tragedy:

“Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community.”

Danette Colbert Pleaded Guilty In 2019, 2017, and 2015 To Drugging and Robbing Men

Even before she beat those cases a few years ago, Colbert’s history of exploitation and calculated treachery is well-documented, as she plead guilty to similar crimes in 2019, 2017 and 2015.

During each crime she stole a credit card or cash, and all three cases resulted in her receiving less than 10 years of probation or a suspended sentence, according to reports.

“She was stopped quite frequently in the French Quarter and she’s known for these fraud schemes,” Conley said. “This brings to light that there are people out there that prey on other people and bring them into their confidence and victimize them. It’s something that people really need to be aware of.”

Adan Mazano Will Remain A Cautionary Tale For Young Reporters Covering Festive Events

A GoFundMe was created by Manzano’s family, and so far, almost $6,800 has been raised.

“Adan was a kind, loving, and hardworking person who touched the lives of many with his warmth and generosity,” the GoFundMe description says. “He was a dedicated sports reporter and a true fanatic at heart. His passion for sports and storytelling connected people from Kansas City all the way to his home in Mexico. Through his work, he brought communities together, sharing the excitement, emotion, and love for sports that he held so dearly.”

Social media is not a big fan of Colbert’s style or look, with many criticizing her. One X user said, “That hideous gross thing should be in jail for life,” with a vomit emoji.

.Manzano was definitely a victim of circumstance and a sad cautionary tale for young reporters covering festive events in busy towns. Young reporters should seek out an OG in the field and ask them about what is cool and not cool to do while covering a major event with plenty of partying and downtime. It could be a matter of getting home safely.