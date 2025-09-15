‘Wasn’t Really Working Out As Much As I Should’: Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino Is Still The GOAT. The Way He’s Battling Chronic Liver Disease Is Proof 

Tom Brady. Joe Montana. Peyton Manning. Patrick Mahomes. John Eway. Drew Brees. You hear these names mentioned when discussing the GOAT of NFL quarterbacks. Times change and legends fade. The game changes and statistics lose perspective.

Sorry Tom Brady, Dan Marino Is Still The GOAT

When it comes to my GOAT, there’s no better quarterback to fling a pigskin than Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino, who led the NFL in passing yardage five times. Marino is still mentioned among the all-time great signal callers. His stats are undeniable, but you hear his name less and less as the NFL’s wide open passing game and ring culture distort the greatness of past legends.

“DAD, HOW GOOD WAS DAN MARINO IN HIS PRIME”



🥹🥹🥹



The legendary #Dolphins quarterback turned 64 years old today.



MVP

6x All-Pro

9× Pro Bowler

5× passing yards leader

3× passing touchdowns leader

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team



One of the GOATs.

pic.twitter.com/STvUmmxOE0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 15, 2025

Some quaretrbacks have won more, in fact, Marino got to one Super Bowl and didn’t win it. But in my five decades of living I’ve still not seen a more perfect quarterback then Dan Marino. Four-time Super Bowl winner Joe Montana agrees. Marino is the total package. The strong arm, the quickest release, the pinpoitn accuracy . That’s why it is saddening to hear that the first NFL quarterback to ever throw for 5,000 yards and reach the 48-TD mark in a season is experiencing a devastating health issue.

Dan Marino Is Fighting Liver Disease

Marino, 63, played 17 iconic seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The golden-armed Hall of Famer recently opened up about being diagnosed with liver disease after a routine checkup back in 2007. He admitted that he had “let his diet go” after retiring from the game in 2000.

“I wasn’t really working out as much as I should — because I used to work out when I played all the time and I kind of got away from that a little bit,” Marino shared. “Those are the things I kind of noticed. Then they told me I had a fatty liver. I had MASH.”

Dan Marino Changed Lifestyle Once Diagnosed With MASH

Marino was diagnosed with Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). His excess fat cells accumulated in his liver oveer time, which causes chronic inflammation potentially leading to cirrhosis and liver cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic. According to reprots, the disease was previously known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

“The doctors right away said that it can be reversible, it can be taken care of, but, mainly for me, they were saying, like, ‘You gotta work out. You’ve got to lose weight,” Marino said, while speaking as part of Novo Nordisk’s Unordinary Stories campaign.

“It’s the exercise, riding bike, walking, and diet, and then getting back to just being consistent — waking up and making sure you gotta do something every day,” said Marino.

Dan Marino Says Poor Eating Habits Led To Liver Disease MASH

Marino is convinced that his poor dieting habits caused the MASH and he’s been highly focused on keeping his body free from toxins these days. He follows a Mediterranean diet and the man who dominated the 80s and much of the 90s through the air now has a grounded meal plam free of wine, pizza, candy, and ice cream. He also takes nightly walks and bike riding excursions with his wife , Claire. He’s a gym rat too, putting in sessions daily with his former teammate runningback Terry Kirby.

The disease is still active in Marino’s body but he’s dedicated to his regimen and receives regular ultrasounds. He’s convinced his prognosis is “gonna get better and better and better.” As one of the greatest players to ever wear a football uniform, Marino also uses his platform to spread awareness about the disease. He has a wealth of legendary moments and helped make the NFL Sunday’s greatest fan attraction.