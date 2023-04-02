Damian Lillard Gets Real On MVP Choice — “You Can’t Give It To A Guy Who’s Won It Twice In A Row” — Makes Case For Joel Embiid Over Nikola Jokic

As the 2022-23 NBA regular season comes to a close, the MVP race is once again a hot topic. With reigning back-to-back, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic staking his claim as the incumbent. The Serbian sensation has led the Denver Nuggets to the best record in the West, and they’re tied for the third-best record in the NBA at 51-26. Jokic is basically averaging a triple-double, at 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game, on nearly 64 percent shooting.

While those numbers scream MVP, Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid is having a better season stats wise, and his Sixers are also (51-26) and currently the No. 3 seed in the much tougher Eastern Conference, where powers Milwaukee and Boston reside. As for the big Cameroonian, he’s averaging, 33.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Where the two differ is on the defensive end, where Embiid is a much better defender and one whose efforts on that end changes games.

So who is the MVP, Jokic, Embiid, or someone else?

#NBA MVP LADDER:



1) Joel Embiid

— 34/10/4

— 2.8 SBPG (Steals + Blocks)

— 54% FG

— 46-22 Record



2) Nikola Jokic

— 25/12/10

— 1.2 SPG

— 63% FG

— 47-23 Record



3) Giannis Antetokounmpo

— 31/12/6

— 0.8 BPG

— 54% FG

— 50-20 Record



Tough MVP Race this year! pic.twitter.com/IoPE29Dqs0 — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) March 17, 2023

Blazers Star Is All-In On “Troel”

When asking around the league, one can find there are varying opinions as to why some players lean one way or the other in this race. That includes Portland Blazers star Damian Lillard, who shared his thoughts on it during a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“Joel Embiid,” Lillard said. “I picked Joel Embiid, because he’s — I feel like he’s been dominant all season long. His team is winning. I feel like he could’ve won it the last two years. I think because he’s been the most dominant player.

“You can’t continue to give it to a guy who’s won it twice in a row. Especially when you have a guy like this, who’s performing at the same level or maybe even higher. And he also didn’t get it in one of the last two times he was at that level. I just think that’s how it should work.”

Damian Lillard says Joel Embiid is the MVP pic.twitter.com/KWDh3szQpJ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 1, 2023

Embiid who refers to himself as “Troel,” because of his like for the dislike that he’s shown by opposing fans, is currently the front-runner to win the award.

An ESPN Straw Poll as of Friday showed Embiid with a meniscule two-point lead over Jokic in the race, but it also had Jokic with more first-place votes.

What About Giannis? Could He Play Spoiler

ESPN NBA analyst and radio host Jay Williams thinks the race has focused too much on the aforementioned Jokic and Embiid, and he believes Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP. During a recent episode of his hit radio show with former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and former “First Take” host Max Kellerman, Williams went to bat for Antetokounmpo, calling him “the most disrespected superstar of his generation.”

Williams saying Giannis is that disrespected is a huge stretch. No way a two-time MVP and one-time DPOY can be overlooked and disrespected. In fact, it’s more about the Bucks as a whole, they’re the ones disrespected despite having the league’s best record and being just two seasons removed from winning the NBA championship.

Giannis could easily win the award again, but his team has played so well minus him being on the court that it’d be hard to say he’s more valuable than either Jokic or Embiid this season. His playing spoiler could happen. If he can take some of the first-place votes it could hurt either of the other two candidates’ chances.

