‘Eagles Are Too Gangsta For Today’s NFL’: Jalen Carter Sets Tone For “Nasty” Philadelphia Eagles Unfriendly Pursuit Of A Super Bowl Repeat

Dallas Cowboys couldn’t even spit straight on Thursday night in the NFL’s opening game against NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Carter’s loogie to the jersey of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the early evidence that Philly is better, hits harder, executes in the clutch and they don’t go halfway when trying to insult or intimidate an opponent.

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter (R) was ejected before one snap was made in Thursday night’s NFL opener after spitting at Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (L), who first spit towards him. (Screenshot/ESPN)

Carter, who was one of the featured stars that fans wanted to see, was ejected before kickoff. The earliest ejection in the NFL since 2005.



Social Media Responds To Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott Spitting Exchange



”That’s some nasty work, but I guess Carter was setting the tone for the season,” said one NFL fan on Facebook.



”The Eagles are too gangsta and too physical for rest of the NFL,” said another.



”Jalen was letting everybody know we not giving up the crown that easy,” added one Eagles fan still basking in the glory of the win.

To which another fan responded, “Jalen was just living out our dreams.”

Jalen Carter Spits On Dak Prescott, Ejected Before Game Starts: Who Spit First?

Most people expected the Eagles’ prized defensive lineman to set the tone for the season with a few sacks or a crushing hit for a fumble. Carter went another route before the first snap, shaking the football world up and putting the NFL on notice that no form of disrespect no matter how passive aggressive will be tolerated.







After further review, it was discovered that Prescott spit in Carter’s direction as he walked towards the Dallas Cowboys huddle. You spit in my direction, I spit on you is what the third-year defensive tackle out of Georgia was saying as the emerging leader of a stout defense.

Philly was the underrated and undervalued Super Bowl champion last season. They sucked up the disrespect and made mincemeat of Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s unprecedented three-peat mission.

Dak knows that spitting in someone’s direction that you’re making eye contact with is a message, but he chooses to play cute and act as if he didn’t do anything to influence Carter’s response.



“I needed to spit and I wasn’t gonna spit on my lineman,” Dak reasoned, adding that he would never spit on an opposing player.







The video they finally showed after the game of Dak looking directly at Jalen Carter and spitting towards him is literally what caused Carter to do it… and he admits it… unreal https://t.co/SPjuR5e9xE — J (@jberrrrr) September 5, 2025

Jalen Carter Sets Season Theme For Philly: Nasty Boys

This season, it’s clear that nasty is the theme. Carter set the tone. He sacrificed himself in the process and his absence on the field was felt as Dak Prescott had a clean pocket on 77 percent of his throws according to ESPN. The receivers were open all over the field, but two key drops by star receiver CeeDee Lamb secured a 24-20 Eagles win.

Philly also had nine penalties for over 100 yards, including a taunting penalty, so Nick Sirianni’s team is establishing its identity early. There will be no complacency on the road to a repeat.



Jalen Hurts & Philly Ran, Dinked and Dunked Dallas Into Submission:

Smash mouth football 2025 style. Jalen Hurts didn’t have big numbers, he did what was needed to win as usual. Saquon Barkley was his same unstoppable self and the elite receiving core didn’t even have a huge impact on the game. Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for 4 catches for 24 yards. So Philly got the job done despite the team losing its best defensive player and still suffering a bit from a Super Bowl hangover, It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. But it’s the way business will be conducted.



Media Mouths Rip Jalen Carter For Spitting On Dak Prescott

All of the cries coming from the peanut gallery are understandable but still laughable. This isn’t high school football. This is the NFL. What’s with people wanting nice football players? It is what it is between those lines.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark blasted Carter’s actions.

“You let your organization down. Your fan base down. Your teammates down,” said Orlovsky who has probably seen way worse happen on a football field. Same with Clark, who played with James Harrison among others.

Orlovsky added that Carter’s losing money in future contracts with his actions.

“If Carter goes and has the year he has last year this year. He will top Micah Parsons contract. He’s playing for $200M dollars.”

Maybe so but the road to the Super Bowl is not paved in flowers, gum drops, kisses and pleasantries. This is a blood sport and yeah, sometimes these crazy talented and borderline deranged football geniuses get grimy. It’s the pass they get for cracking their heads every week for entertainment while taking years off their life.



Philly Trying To Repeat As Super Bowl Champs: Too Physical For Rest Of League

And if this attitude gets the Eagles to another Super Bowl it sure won’t be the Philly fans who have a problem with it.

We already see where NFL teams are going with this. They tried to get the Tush Push eliminated because they couple. Deal with the physicality. That’s laughable in itself. Just make sure you have your visors on when you go to play the Eagles and want to start some mess. Nasty seems to be the theme. Nothing wrong with that in this game.