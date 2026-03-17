‘Custody Battle Luka Built Different’: As Lakers Star Fights To See His Daughters In Slovenia, His Game Elevates and Fans Give Him A Nickname

Luka Dončić is an NBA superstar, but the international scoring machine from Slovenia who now owns the No. 1 spot with the NBA’s flagship franchise has kept his personal life out of the blogs and away from his fanbase.

Luka Dončić Is Shining Despite Painful Custody Battle With Ex Fiancé Anamaria Goltes: Hasn’t Seen Daughters In Three Months

Doncic might be a foreign-born player, but with the magnitude of his rising status as the heir apparent to LeBron James with the Lakers, he’s subject to the same issues with women.

Doncic reportedly hasn’t seen his daughters in over three months. His engagement to longtime partner Anamaria Goltes ended last week, and he is currently in a custody battle across two continents.

Luka Doncic's partner, Anamaria Goltes, has filed a petition for child support of their two minor children, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/FoSjEG4tMS — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 10, 2026

The stressful situation isn’t affecting his performance on the court, as the 27-year-old is leading the league in scoring and averaging 37.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game over his last six games, including a Lakers career high 51-piece against the Chicago Bulls. On Monday night, Doncic paced the Lakers with 36 points to lead Los Angeles past the Houston Rockets 100-92 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Fans Are Calling Him “Custody Battle Luka”

Despite his run of basketball excellence the drama in his life hasn’t gone unnoticed. Some fans have started calling this the “Custody Battle Luka” era.

Custody battle Luka built different — Dr. Chill (@ChillDoctorPhil) March 17, 2026

One fan posted, “Custody battle Luka built different.” Another declared, “Custody battle Luka might be a top 5 player in nba history.”

A third fan just bluntly stated:

“CUSTODY BATTLE LUKA IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME.” The accompanying picture showing his numbers from the last six games makes it hard to argue.

One fan joked, “Custody battle Luka is diabolical.”

Overall the fans loved it.

“They calling him “Custody Battle Luka” and it kinda got a ring to it,” another social media quipped.

Dak Prescott Isn’t Only Star Who Didn’t Make It To The Altar With Baby’s Mother

The situation is reportedly multi-layered, intricate and painful. Dončić confirmed to ESPN that he ended his engagement to longtime fiancee Goltes, a fashion and fitness model he’d known since childhood and dated since 2016.

Similar to Dak Prescott’s ended engagement with Sarah Jane Ramos, that has dominated the headlines, Luka and Goltes also share two children: daughters Gabriela, born in November 2023, and Olivia, born in December 2025, in Slovenia.

RELATED: ‘A Beard Of a Relationship’: A Bachelorette Party In Bahamas Led To Sarah Jane Ramos Canceling Italian Wedding With Dallas Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Luka Doncic Hasn’t Seen His Daughters Since December 2025: Police Escorted Him From Hospital

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Goltes filed a child support petition in California, which caught Dončić off guard. He filed an interim injunction with the Slovenian courts on Feb. 26, seeking immediate contact with both daughters.

The last time Dončić saw his children was in December. Doncic traveled to Slovenia for Olivia’s birth and the visit erupted into chaos with the police being called to the medical facility following a disagreement between the parents.

After Luka had his nickel against the Bulls on March 12, a Slovenian reporter asked Luka how he’s able to perform so well amid personal chaos. Dončić kept his response brief.

“Alright. That’s life, I don’t know what to say. But that’s my job so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them so … and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game,” he said.

Reporter: Can I ask you to tell us in Slovenian how are you? How are you dealing with uncomfortable things on one side and on the other side you play games like that when it's sometimes even harder for you in some ways?



Luka: Alright. That's life, I don't know what to say. But… pic.twitter.com/SZKSRZ1W8T — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 13, 2026

Welcome To Superstar Status Luka: Paternity Suits, Disgruntled Exes, Custody Battles

Monday’s win over Houston pushed Los Angeles 1.5 games ahead of the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference, with playoff positioning tightening by the day. NBA superstars tend to elevate their games when off-the-court issues get overwhelming. The space becomes a refuge. He’s also seeming to shed many of those “bad habits” that ESPN analyst Jason Williams felt has made Dončić a great player that can’t lead a team to a championship.

RELATED: ‘He Has Losing Habits … Bad Habits’: ESPN’s Jay Williams Says Luka Dončić Lacks Leadership Skills To Win NBA Championship

As we can see, Dončić is dealing with the same domestic issues that American stars deal with every day. He continues to fight a tough custody battle from thousands of miles away.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement. Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can,” Luka was quoted in an X post discussing the drama. The last time Lakers star Luka Doncic saw his two daughters and estranged fiancé Anamaria Goltes was in December of 2025. He is now fighting a custody battle while facing exorbitant child support payments. (Screenshot/IG)

We covered Dak’s failed engagement as if it was something out of the ordinary. Luka and his fiancée couldn’t even get along when he came to the hospital to see the birth of the child, so their relationship has clearly gone through some hard times and probably for similar reasons to why Dak didn’t make it to the altar.