“Curry Please Retire After This Season”: Dallas Gets “The Brow,” LeBron Gets Luka and Steph Gets The Door?

The Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade that turned the NBA upside down over the weekend is still settling into the minds of fans and players. We heard Kevin Durant comment on how wild the NBA is and he’s sure everyone involved in the trade’s “head is spinning” right now.

RELATED: “Their Heads Are Spinning”: Stephen A. Smith Calls Klutch Sports SOFT On Bronny James as AD For Luka Trade Shocks Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors have been off since Friday, and don’t play until Monday evening, so Steph Curry hasn’t offered his thoughts on the deal yet. Then again, Curry has been going through his own problems as his team struggles and fans, who are drunk off the past decade of dynasty, now shoot targets at the man who gave them a basketball life as fans.



Stephen Curry’s live reaction to the Luka/AD trade.



(via _meesmo_/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZSk4PamWGE — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 3, 2025

Steph Curry Reacts To Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis Trade: Social Media Reacts To Steph

Leave it to social media to get to Curry first, as a viral video emerged on social media from when Curry found out about the trade.

Via @courtsidebuzzig: ““NEITHER.”

Stephen Curry’s response when asked who won the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers & Dallas Mavericks involving Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis

Agree or disagree with Steph?

Via @_meesmo_“

Plenty of fans on social media agreed with the greatest shooter of all-time.

“Steph might tell a joke, but he’ll never tell a lie, “said one Instagram user.

“Tbh. He might have a point,” said another.

Curry also faced backlash from Golden State fans, frustrated with the inactiveness of the front office.

One IG user said: “Bro needs to stop selling parlays instead of worrying about these damn trades! ”

One fan offered his own question and answer: “Will warriors make the playoffs and Steph average 30? – “Neither”

“He just mad cause Lebum ain’t cum to the g league warriors,” said one IG fan who doesn’t appear to be a fan of Curry or LeBron James.

Other fans advised Curry to leave the Warriors’ franchise before it’s too late.

“Leave that sorry ah franchise Steph,” insisted one fan.

Steph Curry .500 Warriors Will Face New-Look L.A. Lakers and Dallas Mavericks

Interestingly enough, the Warriors will play the new-look Lakers on Thursday (in Los Angeles). The ratings booster that the NBA is hoping for.

They will then visit Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks on February 12 in the Lone Star State. So, while a flurry of moves has changed the fate of some of Curry’s fellow All-NBA talents, Golden State is in a recovery season, trying to figure out the next recipe for championship success before the 36-year-old Curry has to hang it up.

Golden State currently sits as the 11th seed with a 24-24 record in 48 games. It’s clear that Steve Kerr and the organization need to make some moves in the near future if they want to salvage the season and make the playoffs.

Curry has been catching some minor flak for Golden State’s mediocrity. Although Draymond Green is the only key cog left with Curry from that Warriors’ dynasty, Chef remains one of the NBA’s best.

The two-time MVP is currently averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 39 games. All of this, without another bonafide superstar to play with.

Fans Urging Steph Curry To Retire

On Friday evening, the Warriors got blown out by Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns losing by a score of 130-105 and Curry didn’t have his best game scoring just 14 points and shooting 1 of 6 from three-point range.

Fans emotionally reacted to the situation, forgetting the four championships that he brought Dub Nation over the years.



That man curry need to just gone and retire — Taylor (@_DJTAYLORMADE_) February 1, 2025

@QuavHayes: “Curry please retire after this season.”

@RogueWarrior11: “Curry is DONE. Retire bro, embarrassing.”

“GOAT GET SUM HELP OR LEAVE PLEASE,” said another Instagram netizen.

@OnlineOfFame said: “Steph Curry is an all-star starter btw, time to retire goat, leave the game before the game leaves you”

Should Steph Curry Retire?

It’s amazing how fast fans turn on champions these days. Curry is in a tough situation. Fighting injuries and competing each night knowing that the squad he’s suiting up with is not championship caliber. People praise LeBron for “carrying” a Lakers team with another Top 75 player in Anthony Davis. Now he has the greatest scorer in the league in Luka Doncic to help while he gets to preserve his longevity while getting all the credit. Curry should be getting the same praise but for some reason, fans want him to retire.

Does the NBA have fans anymore, or just frontrunners who attack the legacies of greats as soon as they show any cracks in the armor?

These same fans will praise him again, if he can find the perfect chemistry with his team or add another superstar, a la LeBron, and become a force again.