‘Humiliate Him, In Front Of His Team’: Tuskegee Basketball Coach Benjy Taylor Hires Civil Rights Attorney After Being Handcuffed By Police Following Game At Morehouse 

The fierce rivalry between the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers and Morehouse College Maroon Tigers dates back to 1902. The two legendary HBCUs longstanding battles have produced plenty of iconic moments as well as a ton of disdain and vitriol towards one another.

The rivalry took another turn in their latest meeting on the hardwood. At the conclusion of Saturday’s Morehouse (77-69) win over Tuskegee, Golden Tigers head coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed and escorted out of the gym by police. As the teams entered the handshake line at the conclusion of the game, Taylor asked security to remove multiple Morehouse football players who had no business in the line. Per reports they were also “yelling obscenities” while creating a hostile environment and “security breach.”

Taylor Oddly Cuffed And Escorted Out Of Gym

Following a brief discussion with the police, Taylor was then handcuffed and removed from the gym, something that was baffling to him. In the aftermath of Saturday’s events, Taylor told reporters this.

“I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today. For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. “I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

The attorney hired by Benjy Taylor indicated that the coach being handcuffed was “disgusting and they need to be held accountable.”



Fans React To Taylor’s Arrest

Of course, the fans were as shocked as the coach about his treatment.

“See Black man, will arrest,” said one fan on X. “They mistook the coach for someone on their most wanted list,” another added. “How you the head coach and the cops cufin you,” another asked. “Only at HBCU,” added another.

Taylor’s Boss Agrees With Him

In support of his head basketball coach, Tuskegee Reginald Ruffin says he isn’t buying the officer’s account that Taylor became very aggressive during the exchange between the two. Ruffin also mentioned that he didn’t agree with the officer’s lack of urgency to take proper “security measures” in the matter that are “mandated by the conference,” therefore endangering everyone in the gym if a brawl or melee were to breakout.

Taylor Hires Legal Representation

Citing embarrassment and downright disgust, Taylor mentioned that he’s hired the services of civil right attorney Harry Daniels in the matter. Daniels expounded on the situation in a statement:

“Such behavior from the Morehouse football players, particularly their intermingling with the basketball players on the court and during the postgame handshake is prohibited by conference-mandated security protocols,” Daniels said in his statement. “When Coach Taylor asked two police officers to enforce those protocols attempting to diffuse an increasingly dangerous situation, however, one of the officers chose to place him in handcuffs and escort him from the court.” “It would be bad for a police officer to treat anyone like this,” Daniels said in his statement. “But to do it to a man like Coach Taylor, a highly respected professional and role model, to put him in handcuffs, humiliate him and treat him like a criminal in front of his team, his family and a gym full of fans is absolutely disgusting and they need to be held accountable.”

Daniels, a prominent national civil rights attorney based in Atlanta, is known for representing victims of police misconduct, wrongful death, and excessive force. He frequently collaborates with attorneys like Ben Crump.

Taylor Has Been Solid During Tenure

Now in his sixth season at the helm, Taylor has done quite well as the program’s head sideline stalker. His overall record is 102-72 and 65-35 in the SIAC. Now, he’s appears set to cash in on the negligence of a couple of officers at an archrival school.

The first domino fell on Monday as the SIAC fined Morehouse an undisclosed amount for failing to adhere to mandated conference safety standards.