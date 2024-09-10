“You Say ‘Yes Sir’ and Cooperate 100 Percent”: Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith Suggest Tyreek Hill’s Attitude Got Him Handcuffed, Jemele Hill Says Cops Were “Totally Unprofessional”

The Tyreek Hill situation continues to take on layers and a clash of opinions as it pertains to race and law enforcement had reared its head again. Ironically, right around election time. An election that is already fueled along racial and gender lines.

There’s been some clear disconnects between people who feel as if Hill should have just complied with officers requests with a Coke and a smile.

And people who want it to be clear that having an attitude with police or being egotistical doesn’t justify being attacked and mistreated by law enforcement.

Charles Barkley and Jemele Hill Don’t See Tyreek Hill Arrest The Same

It appears that Charles Barkley and Jemele Hill both agree that the cops were out of line, but Barkley insinuates that the situation and many like it that end in tragic circumstances can be avoided with some subserviency.

Charles Barkley was on the “Roc and Manuch Show,” where they asked his thoughts about it. Hill was pulled over in his sports car at a traffic stop before catching an 80-yard TD in Miami Dolphin’s 20-17 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

When body cams don’t stop the power trip, you know the problem is systemic.



If this is how they treat millionaire NFL player Tyreek Hill with the whole world watching, what do you think happens to regular people when no one’s looking?



They didn’t de-escalate, they instigated.… pic.twitter.com/wBApKR7Hjt — Dylan Allman (@DylanMAllman) September 10, 2024

The situation escalated quickly with the aggressive cops pulling him out of the car after he refused several requests to roll down his window before being told to exit the vehicle.

Barkley admitted that he didn’t read up on it but on the surface, it appears it “clearly escalated quickly.”

Charles Barkley Suggests Tyreek Hill Should Have Just Complied

Chuck seems more concerned with the media frenzy the incident might cause than Reek, an actual victim in the situation. In fact, speaking from his own personal experience, Barkley infers that Hill handled the situation wrong.

“I think the one thing you can’t do as a celebrity, you can’t say, ‘you know who I am,’” Chuck said. “And like I say, I don’t know what happened but that’s the one thing you cannot do.” What he does recommend is, “You say, ‘yes sir’ and cooperate 100 percent.” Some media members such as Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith suggest that Tyreek Hill’s attitude towards Miami police influenced his detainment. Jemele Hill calls BS. (Photo: Getty Images)

Barkley implies that other media immediately labels a situation like Tyreek Hill’s as racially motivated, but he doesn’t do that until he has all of the information.

He claims, “when we put these fools on TV and radio who start talking about it, they go straight towards it’s racism. I’m like well wait a minute now, we don’t know that.”

Barkley, a loud-mouthed and proud member of the media then went on to act as if the media had something to do with blowing up this situation, saying, “so many fools in the media who love to play the race card.”

According to the officers’ bodycam footage released from the incident that went down in Miami-Dade County on Sunday, it was a tense exchange between Hill and a few officers.

When he was first stopped, Hill initially sounded desperate to get to the season opener and argues, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

But he later seems terrified and somewhat cooperative when he’s getting cuffed.

Of course, “those media fools” Barkley referred to stood on the right side of justice for the most part.

The incident has sparked a debate about who’s more culpable in the embarrassing and totally unnecessary situation.



Stephen A. Smith also basically blamed Tyreek Hill for the incident as well.



Stephen A. Smith believes Tyreek Hill was in the wrong for how he acted towards the police when pulled over:



"When it comes to Tyreek Hill, we also can't let him completely off the hook based on the statement that was made by the police department."



pic.twitter.com/dwG0tpqasQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2024

Did Tyreek Hill Being Uncooperative Justify Such Treatment?: Jemele Hill Clarifies

Hill maintains that he didn’t do anything to deserve that and was cooperative. Barkley says he would rather de-escalate the situation than turn it into a nightmare scenario, which Hill was fourth-and-inches from.

The comments somehow trying to shift the blame to Reek for how the cops behaved has infuriated some media members, including Jemele Hill, who cleared up some misconceptions on X:

For all those who don’t understand this, having an attitude with the police or being irritated is not an excuse for the police to drag you from your car, aggressively handcuff you, and then threaten other citizens (Calais Campbell).



Totally unprofessional and unacceptable… https://t.co/TiSVzjvd7e — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 9, 2024

“For all of those who don’t understand this, having an attitude with the police or being irritate is not an excuse for the police to drag you from your car, aggressively handcuff you, and then threaten other citizens (Calais Campbell).”

Hill asked the players on his team who pulled up to stay with him until the situation was resolved. The cops threatened to arrest anyone who showed concern or wanted information about Hill’s current detained status.

It was an ugly sight to behold.

Then again, people are often ugly and when you’re rich and successful especially, they always want to see you humbled.



Officer Didn’t Know Tyreek Hill Was Miami Dolphins Player

Reportedly, one responding officer didn’t know that Hill was a football player.

According to The New York Post, one cop, who appeared to be looking at Hill’s ID, asked his colleague about the receiver’s behavior.

“Why is he acting up like that?” one officer asked on bodycam video, as Hill could be heard yelling in the background. “You know who that is right?”

“You know who that is, right?”



“No.”



“That’s one of the Dolphins’ star players.”



“Oh yeah? Fuck.” https://t.co/PfdwU9jaNS pic.twitter.com/8QTDWPDZw1 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 10, 2024

Whether the cop knew who Hill was or not doesn’t change how mishandled the situation was, and doesn’t make Hill any less of a target in that McClaren.

Hill posted on his X account, “Let’s make a change” on Sept 9.

Some applauded his new energy and others weren’t buying it.

Fans and Media Take Shots At Tyreek Hill’s Character

“This is coming from a guy that beat up his pregnant girlfriend’s one X user said.

This is coming from the guy that beat up his pregnant girlfriend — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) September 10, 2024

Jason Whitlock was even uglier with his response to Reek’s public request.

“Start with wearing a condom and quit relying on your ‘pull-out’ game. Police asked you to pull out of the car and once again you were too late. Start change there,” Whitlock blasted in his reply on X.

Whitlock was of course referencing the many kids Hill has, which is anywhere between six and 11, depending on who you ask.

Related: ‘Woefully Inadequate’ Tyreek Hill Is The NFL’s Nick Cannon: Court Declares Dolphins WR Is a Dad Again as He Closes on Fathering a Full 11-Kid Squad

That certainly shouldn’t have anything to do with whether or not Hill was a victim of racism or police brutality or profiling or just hate. Or just being unlikable.

An NFL season in an election year wouldn’t be an NFL season without these kinds of bizarre incidences and media highlights on race and police interaction.