“What Happened To The Class?” | Chantel Rostant, Wife Of Former Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Calls Out “The Lies” Following Husband’s Shocking Firing

The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft have been in hot water with certain fan bases, since the sudden firing of head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season.



At the conclusion of the Patriots season-ending win over the Buffalo Bills, the team announced it had parted ways with coach Jerod Mayo. The move, while shocking has become the norm for many Black coaches who are rarely given the same amount of time to be successful as their Caucasian counterparts.

Rostant Vents Her Frustration Via Social Media

The move not only ruffled the feathers of football fans everywhere, but it also didn’t sit well with Mayo’s wife, Chantel Rostant. The fashion designer and community activist took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with how her husband was treated. Amidst all the “fake stories” the outspoken Rostant wanted to set the record straight on how her husband was mistreated.

“It never even crossed our minds to tell the truth… but I couldn’t even fathom all the lies we’ve read that are being told to save face. What happened to the… pic.twitter.com/jne2rjWg0h — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 10, 2025

In her latest IG post on Friday, Rostant says she and Mayo have taken “the high road” amid “lies” being told in wake of the firing.

“It never even crossed our minds to tell the truth… but I couldn’t even fathom all the lies we’ve read that are being told to save face. What happened to the class?????” Chantel wrote.

“We’ve been taking the high road and letting everyone do their thing since Sunday. But playing with someone’s name won’t be tolerated. I bet the fake stories will stop before the real ones start…” she added in another slide with a bulging eyes emoji.

She also re-shared this message:

“The attack against you only indicated the potential that’s within you.”

It’s safe to say the aforementioned Kraft won’t be invited to any Mayo family barbecues in the foreseeable future.

Bob Kraft Admits He Made Mistake In Hiring Mayo

In an attempt to put lipstick on a pig, Kraft who didn’t have to worry about a coach from 2000-2023 with Bill Belichick stalking the sidelines, discussed Mayo’s release at a Monday press conference.

”This whole situation is on me. I feel terrible for Jerod. Because I put him in an untenable situation,” Kraft said a day after relieving the 38-year-old Mayo of the coaching reins following a 4-13 finish. ”I know he has all the tools as a head coach to be successful in this league. He just needed more time before taking the job.”

But in same breath the 83-year-old owner also said he thought Mayo regressed from the team’s season-opening win at Cincinnati.

Ugly Trend For Black Coaches

No matter how Kraft tries to spin it, it’s a bad look and something that happens all too often with Black coaches. Mayo’s counterpart Antonio Pierce was also fired by the Las Vegas Raiders after one full season. It unfortunately adds to a trend that’s seen former Black coaches Steve Wilks and Lovie Smith recently fired after one season.



Of the 19 Black head coaches who have been hired in the NFL since Art Shell became the first to lead an NFL team in the modern era in 1989, six, including Mayo, have had one-and-done seasons. Romeo Crennel was twice fired after a single season.