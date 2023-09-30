“Cartier Glasses, I Can’t Even See, Look At You” | Chiefs All-Pro DL Chris Jones Reveals Why He Once Resented Bengals QB Joe Burrow 

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals don’t like each other. The two AFC powers have faced off in the last two AFC Championship games, with each winning one. The only difference is when the Bengals won in 2022 they lost the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams. When K.C. pulled out a hard-fought AFC title game last season, they followed it up when a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The epic battles have made the rivalry one of the best in the league in a short time frame. With rivalries come plenty of vitriol, disdain and downright dislike for each other. While we’re not saying that’s how Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones feels about Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, he did hold a grudge against Burrow.

Did Someone Say Cartier Glasses?

During a recent appearance on teammate Travis Kelce and his Eagles center brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Jones explained why he held some sort of resentment toward Burrow. It stems from the 2022 AFC Championship game when Jones failed to make plays against the former Heisman Trophy winner and 2020 No. 1 overall pick. Plays that in many ways kept the Chiefs from going to the Super Bowl.

When asked which of his two Super Bowl wins meant more to him, Jones says the latest one for reasons that include Burrow.

“I think the last one, personally. Because the year before that we played the Cincinnati Bengals and I f—ng missed Joe Burrow twice. And he posted a picture talking about Cartier glasses, I can’t even see, look at you. And the picture was f—ng of me diving looking like a goofball Jamal diving for his ankles.”

Jones did get his revenge in this past season’s championship game, by getting two sacks, including one that setup the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal.

He also mentioned that he had his trainers paint Burrow’s face on the QB dummies that he used to work on moves in preparation for the season.



Jones Held Out Until Week 2 Of Season

Hoping for a new deal, Jones held out all of the season, and even missed the season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. With K.C. not budging much on their offer, the two sides came to an agreement on one-year deal prior to Week 2, and while it wasn’t what either side wanted, it gets the Chiefs’ best defender on the field and he’s no longer being penalized for missing time.

The two teams face each other on New Year’s Eve, and it could be a prelude to a third consecutive championship game matchup.