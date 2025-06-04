‘It Was My Money and Everybody Knows It’: MLB Great Carl Crawford Flashes New Plaques, Reminds Fans His $2M Sparked Meg Thee Stallion’s Rise

Carl Crawford fell hard in the music industry when he lost Megan Thee Stallion as an artist to Roc Nation after finding and promoting the start of her career. But he’s showing there is hope for men such as Tory Lanez, who have went up against the “Hot Girls Summer” artist and lost everything.



The internet is buzzing after the former MLB star posted a new video showing off his new plaques, courtesy of his work with Megan Thee Stallion— a former artist on his 1501 Certified Entertainment, a Houston, Texas-based label —to whom he thanks and adds, “sorry for the rough patch.”

Megan and Carl have a rocky business relationship dating back to 2018, when Megan signed with him.

The local talent went on to achieve tremendous success in 2019 with the release of her commercial mixtape, ‘Fever,’ followed by the extended play, ‘Suga.’

Carl Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion And MLB’s Hip-Hop Tug of War The projects took off into the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart, but within the success there was a fracture in the relationship between Meg and Carl, shortly after she signed with Roc Nation for management while still on Carl’s label. Then she filed legal action against him in March 2020 over contract issues and more.

Carl Crawford Tells Megan Thee Stallion ‘Sorry For The Rough Patch’ While Showing Off Several New RIAA Plaques Screenshot (Hollywood Unlocked IG) Restraining orders and other legal situations ensued followed by mudslinging.

Eventually, in October 2023, Megan, Carl, and his 1501 Certified Entertainment label settled their beef with a financial agreement and “amicably parted ways.” Her career has continued to explode and she is one of the biggest brands in fashion and entertainment.

Crawford is grateful for the times they shared and is still reaping the benefits of jump starting one of the greatest runs in women’s rap history.



Social Media Tries To Dampen Carl Crawford Celebration

On Tuesday (June 3), Carl Crawford took to his 1501 Entertainment Instagram account and while showing off his plaques in a video, he captions the post: “God is good. Aye, shout out to Megan Thee Stallion. Sorry about that little rough patch we had to go through. They just sent me my new plaques. And I know they hate to see it, but, it is what it is. I’m about to go hang these motherf***ers up in my new studio. Big 1501 sh*t.” RELATED: 150 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Regrets Trolling & Beefing With Megan Thee Stallion — Blames Social Media & Says He Won’t Mention Her Name Again!! ”Meg keep being tormented by men of her past. That poor woman,” said one fan.

”Meg has these men in a tizzy and I love that for her,” said another.

”She made the label and it’s plummeting now,” said another fan wanting to believe that Megan’s ride to fame was divine intervention. Carl Crawford Strikes Back After receiving criticism over his post showing off his MTS plaques, Carl struck back at the haters saying, “Yeah, man. Somebody say this wasn’t my work, but I’ll tell you what it was… It was my money and everybody knows it takes money to break an artist. $2 million to be exact. Way more than that little 20 bands ($20,000) n***as hold in their videos.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s former manager and label owner, former MLB star Carl Crawford, shows of the plaques he recently received for his work early in her career. Crawford claims he invested $2M to jump start the rap star’s rise to fame. (Screenshot/1501 Certified ENT/IG)